Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 29-July 9, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs on the horizon

Dave Matthews BandSaturday & Sunday, July 2 & 3, 7 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. Opening July 2: Nikki Lane. Opening July 3: Eric Krasno. Tickets start at $49.50. To purchase, go to livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley Music Theatre.”

Rage Against The Machine — Special guests Run The Jewels. Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre. Tickets start at $69. To purchase, go to livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley Music Theatre.”

Ivy Ford BandThursday, June 30, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Fresh Horses — Garth Brooks tribute. Monday, July 4, 6-8 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free concert.

On the Border — The Eagles tribute. Wednesday-Saturday, June 29-July 2, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Captain Fantastic — Elton John tribute. July 2, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free concert.

Abbacadabra — ABBA tribute. Wednesday-Saturday, July 6-9, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

The Tony Ocean Show with special guest Bill SerritellaThursday, July 7, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Joe 2.0Saturday, July 9, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free concert.

Calendar

Wednesday, June 29

The Gravity of Youth — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, June 30

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Whalen & guest — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, July 1

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs, Lake Geneva.

Bill “Sinatra” Serritella — with special guest Jeff Dewbray 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Just Dave — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Scott Huffman — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Dirty Canteen — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 2

DJ Mister Woods — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Ridge pool deck.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Grace Gladem — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Rainbow Bridge Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Kenny Jones — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Palmyra-Eagle Community Band — 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free concert.

The Rogue Electrics — 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, July 3

DJ Mister Woods — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Ridge pool deck.

Silverplume — 1-4 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Telstar — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Chinsey — 3 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Mark O’Dette — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

Brittany Jean — 4 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Van Jaeger — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Downtown Harrison — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Monday, July 4

DJ Mister Woods — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Ridge.

Randy McCallister — noon-4 p.m., Pier 290.

Wise Jennings — 1-4 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Tuesday, July 5

D’Lite Duo under the tent, unplugged — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort.

Marr’Lo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, as part of Texas Tuesday.

Frank Whiting — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 South Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Wednesday, July 6

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, July 7

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge.

Friday, July 8

Jeff Trudell 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Edison Blake — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort.

Novy Spinners — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Karen Shook — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 9

Kenny Jones Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Scott & Jess — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Paul Zalello — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Petty Union — Tom Petty tribute, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Tony Ocean — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band.

