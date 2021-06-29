Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 30-July 10, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gigs this week
Three bands — two of them paying tributes to rock legends Queen and Led Zeppelin — are playing on one stage Thursday, July 1.
Queen Nation and Kashmir, with special guests Lines of Loyalty, are performing at the Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Gates open 5 p.m. Lines of Loyalty play at 6 p.m. Kashmir starts at 7 p.m. Queen Nation takes to the stage at 9 p.m.
Tickets $35 advance, $45 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
Time to soak up the sounds and the sun in Lake Geneva and Delavan.
This week, the free Lake Geneva Concerts In The Park series kicks off Thursday, July 1, with Matt Meyer & the Smooth Riders performing from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Brunk Family Pavilion at Flat Iron Park.
Concerts are every Thursday. On Thursday, July 8, the Mr. Meyers Band is performing, also from 6 to 8 p.m.
Food and drinks will be served July 1 by Wicked Poke Hut, The Cheese Box and Fiddlesticks Bistro.
Flat Iron Park is at 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
The park is going to be a busy place this summer, as another free concert series — Lake Geneva LIVE — launches Sunday, July 11.
Matt Ray, of Mangled Mona, performs at 6:30 p.m. Guests should bring beach chairs, picnic blankets or non-alcoholic beverages.
Presented by Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, the concert sponsor is Lake Geneva House of Music.
The live concert season is already in full swing at the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Playing Saturday, July 3, is Joe 2.0, 7 to 9 p.m.
Take It Easy — a tribute to the Eagles — is Sunday, July 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Santana tribute Soul Sacrifice performs Saturday, July 10, from 7 p.m.
Visit phoenixparkbandshell.com for more concert information.
More music this week
Wednesday, June 30
Doug Sheen 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Thursday, July 1
Cork N Classics 3 p.m., Burlington Farmer’s Market, corner Washington and Pine streets, Burlington.
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 S. Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Friday, July 2
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Stephan Wieder 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Blue Rhythm Duo 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Indigo Canyon 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, July 3
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Frank Whiting 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Cork N Classics 2 to 5 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Kevin Kennedy 4 to 8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Blame the Drummer 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Blue Rhythm 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Lake Life Patio Jams with Billy Farmer 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Big Al 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Scott Huffman & Co. 7 to 10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 S. Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
PB&J 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Next week
Sunday, July 4
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Mackenzie O’Brien Band 1 p.m., Delavan Lake Resort, 1505 South Shore Drive, Delavan.
Wise Jennings 3 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort.
LUDY 4 to 8 p.m., Mars Resort.
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion terrace, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Performing music by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. Call 262-248-9711 or visit staymaxwell.com for more information.
Monday, July 5
LUDY 1 to 5 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Big Al Wetzel Band 3 to 7 p.m., Mars Resort.
Wednesday, July 7
Troubadour Live, tribute to Carole King and James Taylor 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for details.
Bree Morgan 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 8
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Monthly singer-songwriter/open mic/open jam hosted by Lara Bell 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music.
Troubadour Live, tribute to Carole King and James Taylor 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for details.
Friday, July 9
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Bird & Bloom 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Blue Rhythm 5:30 to 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Novy Spinners 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Toby Keith tribute Made In America, with special guest Jeannette King, Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater. Gates open 5 p.m. King performs 7 p.m. Made In America starts 8 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $30 day of show. Visit lghom.com for more details.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Phil Collins tribute Still Collins USA 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Saturday, July 10
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Blue Rhythm 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Mackenzie O’Brien 2 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Performing at Herner’s anniversary celebration.
Exit Plan 3 to 5 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan. Ride/benefit show.
Sid Simo 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House. Free drive-in outdoor concert.
DNA 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Miles Over Mountains 5 to 8 p.m., Pell Lake Inn, W1282 N. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield. All ages, free admission for the show during the Inn’s 10th anniversary bash.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Lake Life Patio Jams with Billy Farmer 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Craig Baumann-Aaron Gardner Duo 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Tom Petty tribute band Petty Union 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Phil Collins tribute Still Collins USA 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
John Cougar Mellencamp tribute Mellencougar 8 to 11 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway. Performing at Herner’s anniversary celebration.
Conundrum 8 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Under Siege 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.