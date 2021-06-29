Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 30-July 10, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs this week

Three bands — two of them paying tributes to rock legends Queen and Led Zeppelin — are playing on one stage Thursday, July 1.

Queen Nation and Kashmir, with special guests Lines of Loyalty, are performing at the Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Gates open 5 p.m. Lines of Loyalty play at 6 p.m. Kashmir starts at 7 p.m. Queen Nation takes to the stage at 9 p.m.

Tickets $35 advance, $45 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

Time to soak up the sounds and the sun in Lake Geneva and Delavan.

This week, the free Lake Geneva Concerts In The Park series kicks off Thursday, July 1, with Matt Meyer & the Smooth Riders performing from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Brunk Family Pavilion at Flat Iron Park.

Concerts are every Thursday. On Thursday, July 8, the Mr. Meyers Band is performing, also from 6 to 8 p.m.