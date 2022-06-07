Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 8-18, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs on the horizon

Monsters of Rock Tribute ‘84 — featuring Lines of Loyalty, Mötley Crüe tribute Motley Inc., Van Halen tribute Atomic Punks and AC/DC tribute Back In Black. Saturday, June 11, gates open 4 p.m., show starts 5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. General ticket: $35. VIP Experience: $85.

7th Heaven — June 11, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Washington St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Free concert.

Geneva Jam 2022 — A jam/funk festival featuring performances by Lunar Lizard, All Heads Empty, Earthmother, Rare Element, Mungion, Steez, Joe Marcinek Band and more. Friday & Saturday, June 17-18, Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. General admission tickets: $25 June 17, $35 June 18, $50 weekend bundle. VIP Experience: $85 June 18, $100 weekend bundle (June 17 VIP tickets sold out).

Feed Your Head music & camping festival — Presented by Lake Geneva’s Black Circle Records and Wise Farm Productions. With performances by Earthmother, Lunar Ticks, Jason Kane & The Jive, Andrew David Weber Band, Wise Jennings, Jeremiah Jams Band, Dr. Unk, Rust Belt, Cream City Players, Contact High, Bobby Zonit, Grassrats, Heads All Empty, Russell Thomas Group and Pete Jive. Check with individual band pages on social media for set times. June 17-18, gates open June 17 at 4 p.m., Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle. Visit the Feed Your Head Facebook page for updates. Tickets: $40 June 17 only, pre-sale; $50 June 18 only, pre-sale; $80 weekend pass, pre-sale. See Eventbrite page for more details on camping and other ticket options.

Petty Union — Tom Petty tribute. Saturday, June 18, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free concert.

Ron Gartner — Bobby Darin tribute. Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Mellencougar — John Cougar Mellencamp tribute. Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

John Anthony — Rod Stewart tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, June 15-16, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Strange Magic — Electric Light Orchestra tribute. Friday & Saturday, June 17-18, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Calendar

Wednesday, June 8

Anthony Deutsch Trio — 5-8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva

Thursday, June 9

Whalen — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Don Wiggins — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, June 10

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

JFK — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Andy & Rachel — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

The Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Abbey Springs, 1 Country Drive, Fontana.

Saturday, June 11

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Johnny Nelson — 2-5 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan.

Ludy — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Four Wheel Drive — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Radio Recall — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Kevin Kennedy — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Brass on Fire — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, June 12

Al Wetzel — 12:30-4:30 p.m., The Abbey Resort.

The Blues Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Chris Kohn — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Scott & Jess — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

The Thompson Duo — 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Monday, June 13

Bill Hill — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido — 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, June 14

Jon Dawley — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo under the tent, unplugged — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort.

Al Wetzel — 5-9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jackie Brown — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, June 15

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, June 16

Tyler Smith — 6-9 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Don Wiggins — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Karen Shook — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.

Friday, June 17

Bill Hill — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Matthew Adam — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort.

Frank Whiting & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Randy McCallister — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, June 18

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jon Dawley — 2-5 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Mitch the Lip & Side Hustle — 4-7 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot.

Heads All Empty — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Special K — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

