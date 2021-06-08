Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 9-20, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

The big gigs

AC/DC tribute act Back In Black performs Saturday, June 12, at Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva.

Fun fact: Darren Caperna, singer and co-founder of the band, auditioned to replace Brian Johnson as lead vocalist of AC/DC about five years ago.

He played 21 songs with AC/DC themselves during his audition.

“I met my idols, and it was everything and more than I hoped it ever could be,” said Caperna in a January 2019 Resorter Q&A.

Also performing June 12 are The Who tribute act The Who’s Who and special guest Electric Revolution.

Gates open 5 p.m. Electric Revolution performs at 6 p.m., The Who’s Who 7 p.m. and Back In Black 9 p.m.

Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show. Visit www.lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra also has two free outdoor concerts this weekend.