 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 9-20, 2021
alert
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 9-20, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

The big gigs

AC/DC tribute act Back In Black performs Saturday, June 12, at Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva.

Fun fact: Darren Caperna, singer and co-founder of the band, auditioned to replace Brian Johnson as lead vocalist of AC/DC about five years ago.

He played 21 songs with AC/DC themselves during his audition.

“I met my idols, and it was everything and more than I hoped it ever could be,” said Caperna in a January 2019 Resorter Q&A.

Also performing June 12 are The Who tribute act The Who’s Who and special guest Electric Revolution.

Gates open 5 p.m. Electric Revolution performs at 6 p.m., The Who’s Who 7 p.m. and Back In Black 9 p.m.

Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show. Visit www.lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra also has two free outdoor concerts this weekend.

The orchestra plays June 12 at 3 p.m., in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

On Sunday, June 13, the orchestra will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Live music this week

Wednesday, June 9

Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Lucky Pickers 5 to 8 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Thursday, June 10

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.

DJ Mister Woods 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, June 11

Kyle & Stephan Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

The Blues Rhythm Duo 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Doug Sheen 5:30 to 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

LUDY 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act Fortunate Son 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Shannon Marie 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, June 12

Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

DNA 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act Fortunate Son 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.

Miles Over Mountains Duo 6 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

The Gravity of Youth 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co. , N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Outdoor event.

Old school hip hop tribute act Too Hype Crew 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Abby Kay 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Bon Jovi/80s tribute Bad Medicine 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Lindey’s On Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy. $5 cover at the door.

Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Next week

Sunday, June 13

Jackie Ernst 1 to 4 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Doug Sheen 1 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Kyle Deschner 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Bodhicitta 4 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Monday, June 14

DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Wednesday, June 16

Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

Thursday, June 17

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelfel 6 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

The MilBillies 6 p.m., 1841 Farms and Vineyard, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington. Guests should bring chairs. Doors open 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Jim Gaff and Wild Coyote Tails 4 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.

Zach Goforth Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson tribute act The Outlaws 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, June 19

Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.

Lake Life Patio Jams with Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Lunar Lizard 3 to 6 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

ABBA tribute act Dancing Queen 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.

Jeff Walski 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Sorry, We’re Open 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.

Special K 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson tribute act The Outlaws 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Lunar Lizard 8 p.m., Baker House.

Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chrissy Teigen's regrettable Twitter history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics