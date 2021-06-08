Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 9-20, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The big gigs
AC/DC tribute act Back In Black performs Saturday, June 12, at Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva.
Fun fact: Darren Caperna, singer and co-founder of the band, auditioned to replace Brian Johnson as lead vocalist of AC/DC about five years ago.
He played 21 songs with AC/DC themselves during his audition.
“I met my idols, and it was everything and more than I hoped it ever could be,” said Caperna in a January 2019 Resorter Q&A.
Also performing June 12 are The Who tribute act The Who’s Who and special guest Electric Revolution.
Gates open 5 p.m. Electric Revolution performs at 6 p.m., The Who’s Who 7 p.m. and Back In Black 9 p.m.
Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show. Visit www.lghom.com to purchase and for more details.
The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra also has two free outdoor concerts this weekend.
The orchestra plays June 12 at 3 p.m., in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
On Sunday, June 13, the orchestra will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Live music this week
Wednesday, June 9
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Lucky Pickers 5 to 8 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Thursday, June 10
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.
DJ Mister Woods 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, June 11
Kyle & Stephan Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
The Blues Rhythm Duo 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Doug Sheen 5:30 to 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
LUDY 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act Fortunate Son 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Shannon Marie 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, June 12
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
DNA 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act Fortunate Son 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
Miles Over Mountains Duo 6 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
The Gravity of Youth 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co. , N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn. Outdoor event.
Old school hip hop tribute act Too Hype Crew 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Abby Kay 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Bon Jovi/80s tribute Bad Medicine 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Lindey’s On Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy. $5 cover at the door.
Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Next week
Sunday, June 13
Jackie Ernst 1 to 4 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Doug Sheen 1 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Kyle Deschner 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Bodhicitta 4 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Monday, June 14
DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Wednesday, June 16
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Thursday, June 17
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 6 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
The MilBillies 6 p.m., 1841 Farms and Vineyard, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington. Guests should bring chairs. Doors open 5:30 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Jim Gaff and Wild Coyote Tails 4 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
Zach Goforth Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson tribute act The Outlaws 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 19
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.
Lake Life Patio Jams with Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Lunar Lizard 3 to 6 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
ABBA tribute act Dancing Queen 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.
Jeff Walski 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Sorry, We’re Open 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
Special K 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson tribute act The Outlaws 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Lunar Lizard 8 p.m., Baker House.
Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.