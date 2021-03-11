Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 12-21, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, March 12
Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Paul Willaert 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
D’Lite Duo 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza + Tap at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Brews & Tunes with Nazario Chickpeazio 7 p.m. Free virtual performance. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, March 13
Sipos & Young 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Under Siege 5 to 8 p.m., New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Kev & Matt Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Liam Nugent 7 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Pat Jones 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Matt Schwanke 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Anthony Lux 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, March 14
Galaxy of Performing Strings 1 to 2 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Wednesday, March 17
Mackenzie O’Brien 4:30 p.m., The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.
Thursday, March 18
Evan & Tom Leahy 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., turf.smokehouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.
Friday, March 19
Stella & Me 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Erica Renee 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Derek Byrne & Paddygrass 7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. In-person performance, with social distancing and option to stream online. In-person tickets $25 or donate what you can for streaming.
The N.E.W. Piano Guys doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Advance tickets $20 per person. Visit Lake Lawn’s Facebook page for ticket details.
The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, March 20
Rebecca & Gray Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Gebel Girls 7 to 11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Thompson Duo 7 to 10 p.m., The Southern Stop, N1083 County Road U, Bloomfield.
The N.E.W. Piano Guys doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Advance tickets $20 per person. Visit Lake Lawn’s Facebook page for ticket details.
Support Your Local Hip Hop Artists, featuring DJ Desavor and other rap artists 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Advance tickets $20. Event also features contest, free movie. Visit Geneva Theater’s Facebook page for more details.
Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
The Wads 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.