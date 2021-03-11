 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 12-21, 2021
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 12-21, 2021

Jeff Walski

Jeff Walski has a solo gig lined up in Lake Geneva.

 File photo, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Friday, March 12

Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Paul Willaert 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

D’Lite Duo 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Big Al Wetzel Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza + Tap at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Brews & Tunes with Nazario Chickpeazio 7 p.m. Free virtual performance. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 13

Sipos & Young 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Under Siege 5 to 8 p.m., New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Kev & Matt Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Liam Nugent 7 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Pat Jones 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Matt Schwanke 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Anthony Lux 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, March 14

Galaxy of Performing Strings 1 to 2 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Wednesday, March 17

Mackenzie O’Brien 4:30 p.m., The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.

Thursday, March 18

Evan & Tom Leahy 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., turf.smokehouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

Friday, March 19

Stella & Me 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Erica Renee 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Derek Byrne & Paddygrass 7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. In-person performance, with social distancing and option to stream online. In-person tickets $25 or donate what you can for streaming.

The N.E.W. Piano Guys doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Advance tickets $20 per person. Visit Lake Lawn’s Facebook page for ticket details.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, March 20

Rebecca & Gray Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Gebel Girls 7 to 11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Thompson Duo 7 to 10 p.m., The Southern Stop, N1083 County Road U, Bloomfield. 

The N.E.W. Piano Guys doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Advance tickets $20 per person. Visit Lake Lawn’s Facebook page for ticket details.

Support Your Local Hip Hop Artists, featuring DJ Desavor and other rap artists 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Advance tickets $20. Event also features contest, free movie. Visit Geneva Theater’s Facebook page for more details.

Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

The Wads 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

