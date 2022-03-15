 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 16-26, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, March 16

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, March 17

Whalen & Ivy Ford — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Don Wiggins — 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Open mic — Hosted by Chris Louis, 8 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva.

Friday, March 18

Thompson Duo — 5 to 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music Café, free show.

Dave Coy — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Scott Huffman — 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Of Perception — The Doors tribute, 7:30 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

Gin Joint Jazz Night — 8 to 11:30 p.m., Boiler Room Bar at The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. A four-piece jazz band performs while costumed bar staff serve Sipsmith Gin specialty cocktails. No cover, no reservations required, appetizers served starting at 9 p.m.

Indigo Canyon — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 19

The Roundabouts — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Paul Rebek and the Sliders — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Amber Island — 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Glenn Davis — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Karen Shook — 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Joe Marcinek Band —7:30 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more information.

Little Monsters — Lady Gaga tribute starring Cynthia Starich at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Tickets $25, order at lakelawnresort.com. Open seating, no reserved seats. Doors open 7 p.m. Show starts 8 p.m.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, March 20

Glenn Davis Sunday Blues Jam — 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Monday, March 21

Blues on the Bend — with Glenn Davis and special guests 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, March 22

Dan Lepien — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, March 23

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, March 24

Van Wailin: Whalen & Brian Mitchell — 5:30 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins — 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Friday, March 25

Rick Venn — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Terry Byrne — 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Scott Huffman — 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Gin Joint Jazz Night — 8 to 11:30 p.m., Boiler Room Bar at The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. A four-piece jazz band performs.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, March 26

House of Music 10th anniversary party — 5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Featuring Grateful Dead tribute Head’s All Empty, all-star jam, karaoke hour, food by The Southern Stop and more. Free event.

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Indigo Canyon — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Rachel and Jori — 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Randy McCallister — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute — ABBA tribute. Tickets $25, order at lakelawnresort.com. Open seating, no reserved seats. Doors open 7 p.m. Show starts 8 p.m.

Karen Shook — 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

