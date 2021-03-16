 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 17-28, 2021
alert top story
Live musicLive Music | Upcoming AREA Performances and Concerts

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 17-28, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Jason Nelson, of Dirty Canteen

Jason Nelson, of Dirty Canteen, during a 2018 performance at Venetian Fest in Lake Geneva. The band is scheduled to play March 27 in Bloomfield.

 File photo, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, March 17

Perpetual Commotion 2 to 6 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.

Mackenzie O’Brien 4:30 p.m., The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.

Thursday, March 18

Evan & Tom Leahy 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., turf.smokehouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

Friday, March 19

Stella & Me 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Erica Renee 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

PB&J 7 to 10 p.m., Pat’s Brew & ‘Que, 124 North St., Sharon.

Derek Byrne & Paddygrass 7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. In-person performance, with social distancing and option to stream online. In-person tickets $25 or donate what you can for streaming.

The N.E.W. Piano Guys doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Advance tickets $20 per person. Visit Lake Lawn’s Facebook page for ticket details.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 20

Rebecca & Gray Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Georgia Rae 6 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Gebel Girls 7 to 11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Thompson Duo 7 to 10 p.m., The Southern Stop, N1083 County Road U, Bloomfield.

The N.E.W. Piano Guys doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Advance tickets $20 per person. Visit Lake Lawn’s Facebook page for ticket details.

Support Your Local Hip Hop Artists, featuring DJ Desavor and other rap artists 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Advance tickets $20. Event also features contest, free movie. Visit Geneva Theater’s Facebook page for more details.

Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

PB&J 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Hub Lounge, 15 N. Ayer St., Harvard, Illinois.

The Wads 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, March 26

Jim Hudson 4 p.m., Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Mistaken Identity 9 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, March 27

Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Michelle Warnecke, of Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief history lesson on March Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics