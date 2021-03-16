Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 17-28, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, March 17
Perpetual Commotion 2 to 6 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.
Mackenzie O’Brien 4:30 p.m., The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.
Thursday, March 18
Evan & Tom Leahy 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., turf.smokehouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.
Friday, March 19
Stella & Me 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Erica Renee 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
PB&J 7 to 10 p.m., Pat’s Brew & ‘Que, 124 North St., Sharon.
Derek Byrne & Paddygrass 7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. In-person performance, with social distancing and option to stream online. In-person tickets $25 or donate what you can for streaming.
The N.E.W. Piano Guys doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Advance tickets $20 per person. Visit Lake Lawn’s Facebook page for ticket details.
The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, March 20
Rebecca & Gray Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Georgia Rae 6 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Gebel Girls 7 to 11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Thompson Duo 7 to 10 p.m., The Southern Stop, N1083 County Road U, Bloomfield.
The N.E.W. Piano Guys doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Advance tickets $20 per person. Visit Lake Lawn’s Facebook page for ticket details.
Support Your Local Hip Hop Artists, featuring DJ Desavor and other rap artists 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Advance tickets $20. Event also features contest, free movie. Visit Geneva Theater’s Facebook page for more details.
Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
PB&J 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Hub Lounge, 15 N. Ayer St., Harvard, Illinois.
The Wads 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Friday, March 26
Jim Hudson 4 p.m., Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Mistaken Identity 9 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, March 27
Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Michelle Warnecke, of Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.