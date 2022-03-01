Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 2-12, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, March 2

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, March 3

Chris Kohn — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Open mic hosted by Chris Louis — 8 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva.

EDM: The Get Down — Electronic music night hosted by DJ Zoreau, with Jripz, Blvck Mvgic, Kreep Show and Jvst Ryan, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, March 4

Jeff Trudell — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Matt Jaye — 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Bobby Horton — Songs and Stories of the Civil War, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Tickets: $25 adults, $5 youth. Visit bigfootfinearts.org to purchase and for more details.

Open mic night — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Gin Joint Jazz Night — 8 p.m. to midnight, the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. A four-piece jazz band performs while specialty cocktails and appetizers are served. No cover, no reservations required.

Dirty Canteen — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 5

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Scott & Jess — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Jazz concert — Led by Bob Lark, with Badger Jazz Ensemble and Chicago area professionals, 7 p.m., Badger High School Auditorium, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.

Tim B — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Doug Sheen — 7 to 11 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Gebel Girls — 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Telstar — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Wurk — 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Billy Garner — 8:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, March 6

Sunday Blues Jam — with Glenn Davis, 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Tuesday, March 8

Marr’Lo — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, March 9

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, March 10

Dan Blitz — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm — 7 to 10 p.m. Privato Private Events, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, March 11

Matthew Adam — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Gin Joint Jazz Night — 8 p.m. to midnight, the Baker House. A four-piece jazz band performs while specialty cocktails and appetizers are served. No cover, no reservations required.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, March 12

Four Wheel Drive — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Sawdust Symphony — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Smooth Blues Band — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Whalen — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Bodhicitta — 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Marr’lo Parada — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

