 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 23-April 2, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, March 23

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, March 24

Van Wailin: Whalen & Brian Mitchell — 5:30 to 10 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Don Wiggins — 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Friday, March 25

Rick Venn — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Terry Byrne — 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

People are also reading…

Scott Huffman — 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Gin Joint Jazz Night — 8 to 11:30 p.m., Boiler Room Bar at The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. A four-piece jazz band performs.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 26

House of Music 10th anniversary party — 5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Featuring Grateful Dead tribute Head’s All Empty, all-star jam, karaoke hour, food by The Southern Stop and more. Free event.

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Indigo Canyon — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Rachel and Jori — 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Randy McCallister — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute — ABBA tribute. Tickets $25, order at lakelawnresort.com. Open seating, no reserved seats. Doors open 7 p.m. Show starts 8 p.m.

Karen Shook — 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, March 27

Glenn Davis Sunday Blues Jam — 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Monday, March 28

Blues on the Bend — with Glenn Davis and special guests 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Wednesday, March 30

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, March 31

Don Wiggins — 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 7 to 10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, April 1

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Gin Joint Jazz Night — 8 to 11:30 p.m., Boiler Room Bar at The Baker House. A four-piece jazz band performs.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, April 2

Jeff Trudell — 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Hobie & The Leftovers — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Doghouse Roses — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Telstar — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

The Apollo Chorus — 7 to 8:30 p.m., Big Foot Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Advance tickets: $30 adults, $5 youth. Day of show, prices are $35 adults, $5 youth. Visit bigfootfinearts.org to purchase and for more details.

Fox Crossing Stringband — 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door.

According To Kate — 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Coachella fans petition to drop Kanye West as headliner