Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 24-April 4, 2021
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 24-April 4, 2021

Wise Jennings

Wise Jennings is performing at a public engagement party at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort.

 File photo, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Friday, March 26

Jim Hudson 4 p.m., Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Chris Kohn 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Mistaken Identity 9 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 305 McHenry St., Burlington.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 27

Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Bryne 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Michelle Ziene, of Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Wise Jennings 7 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva. Playing Erik and Joan’s engagement party, which is open to the public.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Verdict 7 p.m., Pell Lake Inn, W1282 North Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Abby Kay 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, March 28

John “Ludy” Puleo 5 to 7 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Unplugged set.

Thursday, April 1

Red Rabbit 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, April 2

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

James & Friends 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, April 3

The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Bird & Bloom 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Suit Up! 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Doug Sheen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

