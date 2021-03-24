Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 24-April 4, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, March 26
Jim Hudson 4 p.m., Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Chris Kohn 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Mistaken Identity 9 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 305 McHenry St., Burlington.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, March 27
Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Bryne 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Michelle Ziene, of Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Wise Jennings 7 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva. Playing Erik and Joan’s engagement party, which is open to the public.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Verdict 7 p.m., Pell Lake Inn, W1282 North Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Abby Kay 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, March 28
John “Ludy” Puleo 5 to 7 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Unplugged set.
Thursday, April 1
Red Rabbit 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, April 2
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
James & Friends 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, April 3
The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Bird & Bloom 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Suit Up! 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Doug Sheen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.