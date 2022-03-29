 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 30-April 9, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, March 30Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, March 31The Doghouse Roses — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Don Wiggins — 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 7 to 10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, April 1Jeff Trudell — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Gin Joint Jazz Night — 8 to 11:30 p.m., Boiler Room Bar at The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. A four-piece jazz band performs.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, April 2Jeff Trudell — 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Hobie & The Leftovers — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Ken Curtis — 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Doghouse Roses — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Stacy Mitchhart — 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets: $40 VIP, includes watching Mitchhart during sound check, a drink and special concert seating; and $20 for concert only. Seating is limited. Call 262-348-9463 to purchase tickets.

Telstar — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

The Apollo Chorus — “Music From Stage to Screen” 7 to 8:30 p.m., Big Foot Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Advance tickets: $30 adults, $5 youth. Day of show, prices are $35 adults, $5 youth. Visit bigfootfinearts.org to purchase and for more details.

EG — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

EmiSunshine — 7:30 p.m., UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium. Tickets: $24.25 adults, $15.50 ages 2-12. Visit tickets.uww.edu to purchase.

Fox Crossing Stringband — 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door.

According To Kate — 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Simply Elton Elton John tribute, 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, April 3Glenn Davis Sunday Blues Jam — 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Monday, April 4Matt Jaye — 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Blues on the Bend — with Glenn Davis and special guests 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, April 5Dan Blitz & Mike DeRose — 5 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, for Texas Tuesday. See pier290.com for more details.

Wednesday, April 6Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, April 7Karen Shook — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

EDM: The Get Down — 9 p.m., Thumb’s Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Hosted by DJ Zoreau, featuring Otto, Sloth Brigade, DJ Schmiddy, Carbonella, Wigman.

Friday, April 8DNA — 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Glenn Davis — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Gin Joint Jazz Night — 8 to 11:30 p.m., Boiler Room Bar at The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. A four-piece jazz band performs.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, April 9Blue Rhythm Duo — 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music — 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Ivy Ford Band — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Radio Recall — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck — 7 to 11 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

The Doghouse Roses — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Gebel Girls — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

The MilBillies and Soggy Prairie — 8 p.m., Papa’s Blue Sprue Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Steez 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

Boys and Toys — 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Thompson Duo — 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Marr’lo Parada — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

