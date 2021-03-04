Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 5-14, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, March 5
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Patrick Van Bibber 6:30 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn.
Glenn Davis 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Don Wiggins 8 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
PB&J 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Contact High 9 p.m., Elkhorn Saloon, 9 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, March 6
Mark of Wait, What? solo appearance 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Blue Siren Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Chinsey 7 to 10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Jenny H 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Brews & Tunes with Derek Ramnarace 7 p.m. Free virtual performance. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.
Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
DJ Lampshade battle set 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Friday, March 12
Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
D’Lite Duo 6 p.m., Pier 290.
Brews & Tunes with Nazario Chickpeazio 7 p.m. Free virtual performance. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort
Saturday, March 13
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Kev & Matt Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Liam Nugent 7 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort.
Pat Jones 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, March 14
Galaxy of Performing Strings 1 to 2 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.