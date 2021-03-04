 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 5-14, 2021
Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis is bringing the blues to Maxwell Mansion in Lake Geneva.

 File photo, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Friday, March 5

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Patrick Van Bibber 6:30 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn.

Glenn Davis 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Don Wiggins 8 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

PB&J 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Contact High 9 p.m., Elkhorn Saloon, 9 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 6

Mark of Wait, What? solo appearance 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Blue Siren Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Chinsey 7 to 10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Jenny H 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Brews & Tunes with Derek Ramnarace 7 p.m. Free virtual performance. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

DJ Lampshade battle set 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, March 12

Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo 6 p.m., Pier 290.

Brews & Tunes with Nazario Chickpeazio 7 p.m. Free virtual performance. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort

Saturday, March 13

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Kev & Matt Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Liam Nugent 7 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort.

Pat Jones 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, March 14

Galaxy of Performing Strings 1 to 2 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

