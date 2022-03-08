Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: March 9-19, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lake

genevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, March 9

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, March 10

Dan Blitz — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290,1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Blue Rhythm — 7 to 10 p.m. Privato Private Events, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, March 11

Matthew Adam — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

HiFi SuperStar Duo — 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Open mic night — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Gin Joint Jazz Night — 8 p.m. to midnight, the Baker House. A four-piece jazz band performs while specialty cocktails and appetizers are served. No cover, no reservations required.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 12

Four Wheel Drive — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

The Allstars — 6 to 9 p.m. Rush Creek Distilling.

Sawdust Symphony — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Smooth Blues Band — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Whalen — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Bodhicitta — 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Marr’lo Parada — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, March 13

Sunday Blues Jam — with Glenn Davis, 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Tuesday, March 15

Catelyn Picco — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, March 16

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, March 17

Whalen & Ivy Ford — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — Hosted by Chris Louis, 8 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music.

Friday, March 18

Thompson Duo — 5 to 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music Café, free show.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Of Perception — The Doors tribute, 7:30 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

Indigo Canyon — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, March 19

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Paul Rebek and the Sliders — 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Amber Island — 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Glenn Davis — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Joe Marcinek Band —7:30 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more information.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

