Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 12-23, 2021
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 12-23, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, May 12

Jeff Walski & Co., 9 p.m., Northsiders, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, May 13

Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, May 14

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Sam Ness 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Ryan Herrick Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Return2Soul 8 to 11 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, May 15

Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Dave Potter Trio 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jon Dawley 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Miles Over Mountains 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Mykal Baas & Georgia Rae 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Windy City Acoustic Trio 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.

Folk Circus 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Platinum Lydian 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Zaido Cruz 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Sonorous Project 8 to 11 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois.

Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, May 16

Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Unity the Band 4 to 8 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Monday, May 17

Indigo Canyon 5 to 8 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Wednesday, May 19

Contact High 8 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, May 20

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, May 21

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Eclectic Red 5 to 8 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

Julius Bindrim 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Nicole Nystrom 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Frank Whiting & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Earthmother 7 to 10 p.m., Studio G at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, town of Geneva. Tickets $12.50 advance, $15 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

Kevin Kennedy 7 to 10 p.m., Roma’s Ristorante and Lounge, N8416 County Road ES, East Troy.

Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, May 22

Jazz in the Park, featuring students from Delevan-Darien Area Schools, 1 to 3 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, corner of 2nd and Washington streets, Delavan.

The Bart Attacks 2 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Stephan Wieder & Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Satellite Chain 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Mackenzie O’Brien 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Doug Sheen 6 to 10 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Illinois Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.

Two Beer Tommy 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Jeff Walski 7 p.m., Baker House.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.

Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, May 23

Austin Hopkins 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon.

Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

