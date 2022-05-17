 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 18-28, 2022

Karen Shook

 Submitted, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, May 18Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, May 19Bird and Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Doghouse Roses — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, May 20Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Dennis Martin Duo — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

John “Ludy” Puleo — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Linda Ronstadt tribute. Tickets: $58-76. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Indigo Canyon — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd.

Saturday, May 21Blue Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Kyler Kuzio — 2-5 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Rebecca & the Grey Notes — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Kenny & the Night Owls — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Blackberry Jam — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Sonorous Project — 8:15 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Dean “O” — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, May 22DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra — with flutist Scott Metlicka and guest conductor Donald Schleicher, 3 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth, lakegenevaorchestra.org. Tickets: $20 general admission, $50 priority reserved, free for students. Visit site to purchase and for more details.

Monday, May 23Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, May 24Matt Jaye — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, May 25Area Jazz Fest — featuring Badger High School Band, 6 p.m., Badger Auditorium, 220 E. South St.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses

Thursday, May 26Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Whalen — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel — 7-10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.

Country night — 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Line dancing and honky tonk with DJ 5Alarm.

Friday, May 27The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Mike & Eileen — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama — bar and kitchen open 6:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House.

Amethyst — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Saturday, May 28DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Patrick Maher — 2-5 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill.

Wise Jennings — 3-6 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva. Kids and pets welcome.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Duo — 4-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Poetic Karma Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

The Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

River Valley Rangers — doors open 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at door. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more information.

Mistaken Identity — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

