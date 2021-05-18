Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 19-30, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, May 19
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Contact High 8 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, May 20
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, May 21
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.
Eclectic Red 5 to 8 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
Julius Bindrim 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Nicole Nystrom 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Frank Whiting & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Earthmother 7 to 10 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, town of Geneva. For ticket pricing and more info, see article about House of Music concerts in this week’s Resorter.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 10 p.m., Roma’s Ristorante and Lounge, N8416 County Road ES, East Troy.
Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, May 22
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Summer Kick-off Volleyball featuring Georgia Rae, OGMC, Eclectic Red, STEREOtype, Tim O’Grady, Judson Brown Band, deLaney and Kelsey Miles 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Visit the Whiskey Ranch Facebook page for full event schedule.
Jazz in the Park, featuring students from Delevan-Darien Area Schools, 1 to 3 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, corner of 2nd and Washington streets, Delavan.
Lake Life Patio Jams with Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The Bart Attacks 2 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
2 Against Nature 4 to 8 p.m., The Farmstand.
Stephan Wieder & Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Satellite Chain 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Merlot Avenue 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Mackenzie O’Brien 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Doug Sheen 6 to 10 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Illinois Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Two Beer Tommy 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Cactii 6:30 p.m., Lily Lake Resort, 7910 328th Ave., Burlington.
Jeff Walski 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.
Loriann Bowdish 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 23
Sean Godvik noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.
Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Austin Hopkins 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Monday, May 24
Sounds of Soul with Dave Allen Mehner 4 to 6 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Wednesday, May 26
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Thursday, May 27
Michael Woelfel 6 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Friday, May 28
Stephan Wieder & Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
The Nightinjails 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Jeff Trudell 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tim Breidenstein Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
Big Al Wetzel Band 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, May 29
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.
Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Wise Jennings and Derek Ramnarace 3 to 7 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Horse 4 to 8 p.m., Badger Bob’s Bar and Grill, W8497 County Road A, Delavan.
Stu the Piano Guy 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Scott Huffman Duo 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Walski & Company 6 to 9:30 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva.
Kenny and the Night Owls 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
“Cry! Cry! Cry!: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” stars Johanthan Lyons, with special guest Karen Shook & the Shakers 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. See article in this week’s Resorter for ticket info and more details.
Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.
Ed Chapman 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 30
Don of DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.