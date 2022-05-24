 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 25-June 4, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs on the

horizon

Knotfest Roadshow — featuring Slipknot, Cypress Hill and Ho9909. Saturday, June 4, 6:30 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. General admission tickets start at $16. Visit livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley” for more information.

Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell MamaFriday, May 27, bar and kitchen open 6:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

River Valley RangersSaturday, May 28, doors open 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at door. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

American English — tribute to The Beatles. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets: $58-$76. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for tickets and more details.

The Stephen Hull ExperienceJune 4, bar and kitchen open 6:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at door. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Calendar

Wednesday, May 25Area Jazz Fest — featuring Badger High School Band, 6 p.m., Badger Auditorium, 220 E. South St.

Karen Shook — 6 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, May 26Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Whalen — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive.

Big Al Wetzel — 7-10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Country night — 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Line dancing and honky tonk with DJ 5Alarm.

Friday, May 27The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

JFK — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Mike & Eileen — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

TNT — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Simply Yacht Rock — 7-10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Open mic night 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Amethyst — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Saturday, May 28DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Patrick Maher — 2-5 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Wise Jennings — 3-6 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort. Kids and pets welcome.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Duo — 4-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Jon Dawley — 6-9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Poetic Karma Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Telstar — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

The Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Gimmie Skynyrd — Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute. 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Washington St., Delavan. Free concert.

Gebel Girls — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Mistaken Identity — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, May 29Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Doghouse Roses — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

D’Lite Duo — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

Whalen — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Wilson & The Road Dogs — 7 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Monday, May 30Ludy — noon-4 p.m., Pier 290.

Birds & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, May 31D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort. Unplugged, under the tent.

Frank Whiting — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Wednesday, June 1St. Joe Jack — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Karen Shook — 6 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, June 2Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Friday, June 3Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Pete Henry & Kevin Troestler — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Jack Farina Swing Band — 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free concert.

Open mic night 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House.

The Gravity of Youth — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Saturday, June 4The Blues Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Chad Hell — 2-5 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill.

Karen Shook — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Jazz In The Park featuring Delavan High School Jazz Band — 6-8 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free concert.

Jon Bon Stamos — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Telstar — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Loriann Bowdish — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Indigo Canyon Duo — 8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Bodhicitta — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Under Siege — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 2 Brothers Bar & Grill, N1161 Clover Road, Bloomfield.

