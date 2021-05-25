 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 26-June 6, 2021
Live music

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, May 26

Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, May 27

Michael Woelfel 6 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Friday, May 28

Stephan Wieder & Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.

The Nightinjails 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

T-N-T 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Big Al Wetzel Band 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Jonny B 7 to 11 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, May 29

Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Lake Life Patio Jams with Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Wise Jennings and Derek Ramnarace 3 to 7 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Mike Meilike 4 to 8 p.m., The Farmstand.

Horse 4 to 8 p.m., Badger Bob’s Bar and Grill, W8497 County Road A, Delavan.

Stu the Piano Guy 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Scott Huffman 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Walski & Company 6 to 9:30 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Kenny and the Night Owls 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

“Cry! Cry! Cry!: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” stars Johanthan Lyons, with special guest Karen Shook & the Shakers 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, town of Geneva. Advance tickets $15, $20 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.

Ed Chapman 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

262 Live From the Lake featuring Corey Pieper, IMG Spooks, TMD Twan, Jameson Winter, IMG Casper, MTGX 100 & Kilkil, Choppie, Sunny Daze and Real Jyniuz, with sounds by DJ Charlie Otto. Doors open 6:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $25 at the door. Visit the theater’s Facebook page for more details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, May 30

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tom Stanfield, 240 West.

Chris Minardi noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.

The Lap Dance Bandits 2 to 6 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill.

Dixon Bandits 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Don of DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink.

Thursday, June 3

Queen Booze Cruise featuring The Gravity of Youth 7 to 9 p.m., on Lake Lawn Resort’s Lake Lawn Queen, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Boarding starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $35 children, $55 adults. Visit The Gravity of Youth Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.

Monthly singer/songwriter night with Lara Bell 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Open mic 7 p.m. Open jam 9:30 p.m. No cover. Visit lghom.com for more info.

Friday, June 4

DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Simply Jeorge 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Pete Henry 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

Beatles tribute act American English 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Saturday, June 5

Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.

The Thompson Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jimmy LeRose 4 to 8 p.m., The Farmstand.

The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Stupid Thick 6:30 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Indigo Canyon 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Jenny H 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Beatles tribute act American English 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, June 6

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tom Stanfield, 240 West.

Chris Minardi noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.

Bird & Bloom 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Walski 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Phil Calkins 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O South, Delavan.

