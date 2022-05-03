 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 4-14

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, May 4Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, May 5The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Whalen & Ivy Ford — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Friday, May 6DNA — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Wise Jennings — 5-8 p.m., East Troy Town Square, East Troy.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Eclectic Red — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Open mic night 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Dirty Canteen — 9 p.m., Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, May 7Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

CarTunes — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Ivy Ford Band — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Contact High — 7-11 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Tim B. — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Red Rose — 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door. Purchase at lghom.com. Bar and kitchen open 6 p.m., doors open 7:30 p.m.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Gerald & Camille — 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Marr’Lo Parada — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, May 8Blues jam with Glenn Davis — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Jeff Walski — 3-7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Monday, May 9Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, May 10Kenny Jones — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290. Part of Texas Tuesday. Visit pier290.com for more details.

Thursday, May 12Dan Blitz — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Walski — 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, May 13Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jon Dawley Family — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Walski — 7 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Open mic night 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House.

Saturday, May 14Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Head’s All Empty — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Downtown Harrison — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Peter Oyloe — 7:30 p.m., Christ Church Delavan, 503 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Tickets: $20. Part of the “Music at the Mansion” concert series to benefit the preservation of the historic Allyn Mansion. Visit allynmansion.com to purchase tickets and more information.

The Walski Brothers — 8 p.m., the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

