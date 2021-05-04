Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 6-16, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Thursday, May 6
Ghostwriter 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, May 7
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Glenn Davis 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
N E W Piano Guys 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Tickets $20. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page for details.
Tamara Woodruff 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Bodhicitta 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, May 8
Stu the Piano Guy 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Jestin Jay Trio 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.
Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Matt Meyer 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 9
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Bird & Bloom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Jess Piano 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Wednesday, May 12
Jeff Walski & Co., 9 p.m., Northsiders, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, May 14
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Sam Ness 6 p.m., the Boat house Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Ryan Herrick Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, May 15
Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Dave Potter Trio 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Jon Dawley 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brewing Company.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Mykal Baas and Georgia Rae 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Windy City Rev Ups 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Folk Circus 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.
Platinum Lydian 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
Sonorous Project 8 to 11 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois.
Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 16
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.