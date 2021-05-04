 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: May 6-16, 2021
The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Thursday, May 6

Ghostwriter 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, May 7

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Glenn Davis 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. 

Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. 

N E W Piano Guys 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Tickets $20. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page for details.

Tamara Woodruff 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Bodhicitta 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, May 8

Stu the Piano Guy 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jestin Jay Trio 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel. 

Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Matt Meyer 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, May 9

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort. 

Bird & Bloom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Jess Piano 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. 

Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, May 12

Jeff Walski & Co., 9 p.m., Northsiders, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. 

Friday, May 14

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. 

Sam Ness 6 p.m., the Boat house Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. 

Ryan Herrick Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. 

Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, May 15

Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Dave Potter Trio 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jon Dawley 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brewing Company. 

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Mykal Baas and Georgia Rae 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Windy City Rev Ups 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. 

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Folk Circus 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store. 

Platinum Lydian 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery. 

Sonorous Project 8 to 11 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois. 

Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, May 16

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort. 

