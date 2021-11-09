 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 10-20, 2021
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 10-20, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Nov. 11Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Friday, Nov. 12Blue Rhythm Duo 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Zaido Cruz 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Doobie Brothers tribute What a Fool Believes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jeff Walski 9 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Nov. 13Grant Milliren 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Todd Steffenhagen 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Miles Over Mountains Duo 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

“Scheherazade” by Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m., Calvary Community Church, 2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay. Tickets $20 general admission, $50 priority reserved, free for students through college with valid ID. Visit lakegenevaorchestra.org.

Doobie Brothers tribute What a Fool Believes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Shout Section Big Band 7 to 8:30 p.m., Big Foot Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Tickets for adults $25 advance, $30 day of show. Youth tickets: $5. Visit bigfootfinearts.org.

LUDY 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Zaido Cruz 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Super Dave 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Nov. 14Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Monday, Nov. 15Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, Nov. 16Local Showcase-Open Mic Night 7 to 9 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, Nov. 17Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Nov. 18Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

“Cry! Cry! Cry!: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” starring Jonathan Lyons 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $12.50 advance, $17.50 at the door. Visit lghom.com.

Friday, Nov. 19Edison Blake 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jill Benson album release party 5 to 10 p.m., Musicology, 452 N. Pine St., Burlington. Food, drinks, surprise performances.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Petty tribute The Breakers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Blue Rhythm 7:30 to 10 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

“A Night with the King! Elvis Presley Live!” starring Jonathan Lyons 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $12.50 advance, $17.50 day of show. Visit lghom.com.

Jackie Ernst 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Saturday, Nov. 20Paul Zanello 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Brido 6 to 9 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Todd Steffenhagen 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Petty tribute The Breakers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Van Wailen 7 to 10 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Jonny Lyons and the Pride 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $12.50 advance, $17.50 at the doory. Visit lghom.com.

Colby Millea 8 to 10:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Gerald and Camille 9 p.m. to midnight, Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Mackenzie O’Brien Band 10 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

