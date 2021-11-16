Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 17-27, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

“Cry! Cry! Cry!: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” starring Jonathan Lyons 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $12.50 advance, $17.50 at the door. Visit lghom.com.

Friday, Nov. 19

Jill Benson album release party 4 to 5 p.m., Musicology, 452 N. Pine St., Burlington. Food, drinks, surprise performances.

Edison Blake 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Blue Rhythm 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Tom Petty tribute The Breakers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

“A Night with the King! Elvis Presley Live!” starring Jonathan Lyons 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $12.50 advance, $17.50 day of show. Visit lghom.com.

Jackie Ernst 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Steven Peck 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Paul Zanello 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Todd Steffenhagen 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Petty tribute The Breakers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.

Van Wailen 7 to 10 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Jonny Lyons and the Pride 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $12.50 advance, $17.50 at the door. Visit lghom.com.

Colby Millea 8 to 10:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Practice In Public 8 p.m., Lily Lake Resort, 7910 328th Ave., Burlington.

Gerald and Camille 9 p.m. to midnight, Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Mackenzie O’Brien Band 9:15 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra chamber music concert 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Free admission, but donations will be appreciated.

Monday, Nov. 22

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Open mic night at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Sam Barrett 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Georgia Rae 7:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Under Siege 8 to 11 p.m., Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Contact High 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

Bodhicitta 10 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Nov. 26

Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Musical Christmas cruise, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ages 21 and older show.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Mark from Wait, What? 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290. Musical Christmas cruise, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ages 21 and older show.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort,

Wapatui 9 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

Contact High 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fat Cats.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

