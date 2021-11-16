 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 17-27, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

“Cry! Cry! Cry!: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” starring Jonathan Lyons 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $12.50 advance, $17.50 at the door. Visit lghom.com.

Friday, Nov. 19

Jill Benson album release party 4 to 5 p.m., Musicology, 452 N. Pine St., Burlington. Food, drinks, surprise performances.

People are also reading…

Edison Blake 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Blue Rhythm 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Tom Petty tribute The Breakers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

“A Night with the King! Elvis Presley Live!” starring Jonathan Lyons 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $12.50 advance, $17.50 day of show. Visit lghom.com.

Jackie Ernst 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Steven Peck 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Paul Zanello 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Todd Steffenhagen 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Petty tribute The Breakers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.

Van Wailen 7 to 10 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Jonny Lyons and the Pride 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Doors open 7 p.m. Tickets $12.50 advance, $17.50 at the door. Visit lghom.com.

Colby Millea 8 to 10:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Practice In Public 8 p.m., Lily Lake Resort, 7910 328th Ave., Burlington.

Gerald and Camille 9 p.m. to midnight, Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Mackenzie O’Brien Band 9:15 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra chamber music concert 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva. Free admission, but donations will be appreciated.

Monday, Nov. 22

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Open mic night at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Sam Barrett 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva. 

Georgia Rae 7:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Under Siege 8 to 11 p.m., Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Contact High 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

Bodhicitta 10 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Nov. 26

Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Musical Christmas cruise, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ages 21 and older show.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Mark from Wait, What? 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290. Musical Christmas cruise, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ages 21 and older show.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort,

Wapatui 9 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

Contact High 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fat Cats.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sir Mick Jagger says that the Rolling Stones will tour in 2022