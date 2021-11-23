Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 24-Dec. 4, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
The Tap Room All-Stars 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Sam Barrett 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Georgia Rae 7:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Under Siege 7 to 10 p.m., Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Contact High 8:30 p.m. to midnight, New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.
Bodhicitta 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Nov. 26
Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.
Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Naughty or nice holiday cruise on Geneva Lake. Ages 21 and older show.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Mark from Wait, What? 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Jestin Jay Trio 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Craig Baumann Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
The Big Al Wetzel Band 8 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290. Musical Christmas cruise, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ages 21 and older show.
Wapatui 9 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Contact High 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fat Cats.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
An evening with Jeorge Holmes and Diva Montell seating at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Also includes four course “pre-fixe” menu by Chef Nic Holm. Reservations required. Call 262-248-4700.
Monday, Nov. 29
Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Local showcase open mic night 6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Danny Parker Project 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
A Chicago Christmas with Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
The Get Down featuring Mr. Bobby, Reckless, JLove, Olektronyx, Chops and DJ Zoreau 9 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. This is the start of a monthly EDM night at Thumbs Up.
Friday, Dec. 3
Blue Rhythm Duo 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
A Chicago Christmas with Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tiqmmy 10 p.m., East Troy House, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Ages 21 and over show.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Mike & Eileen 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Liam Nugent 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Earthmother 7 p.m. Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets $15 at the door, $10 in advance. Visit lghom.com.
Joy For The Holidays with Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Gerald and Camille 8 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.