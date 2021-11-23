 Skip to main content
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 24-Dec. 4, 2021

Earthmother

Earthmother is playing at Lake Geneva House of Music, located in the town of Geneva.

 Submitted, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

The Tap Room All-Stars 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Sam Barrett 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Georgia Rae 7:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Under Siege 7 to 10 p.m., Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Contact High 8:30 p.m. to midnight, New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

Bodhicitta 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Nov. 26

Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Naughty or nice holiday cruise on Geneva Lake. Ages 21 and older show.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Mark from Wait, What? 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Jestin Jay Trio 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Craig Baumann Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

The Big Al Wetzel Band 8 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290. Musical Christmas cruise, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ages 21 and older show.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort,

Wapatui 9 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Contact High 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fat Cats.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

An evening with Jeorge Holmes and Diva Montell seating at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Also includes four course “pre-fixe” menu by Chef Nic Holm. Reservations required. Call 262-248-4700.

Monday, Nov. 29

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Local showcase open mic night 6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The Danny Parker Project 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

A Chicago Christmas with Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

The Get Down featuring Mr. Bobby, Reckless, JLove, Olektronyx, Chops and DJ Zoreau 9 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. This is the start of a monthly EDM night at Thumbs Up.

Friday, Dec. 3

Blue Rhythm Duo 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

A Chicago Christmas with Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tiqmmy 10 p.m., East Troy House, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Ages 21 and over show.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Mike & Eileen 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Liam Nugent 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Earthmother 7 p.m. Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets $15 at the door, $10 in advance. Visit lghom.com.

Joy For The Holidays with Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

