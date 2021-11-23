Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 24-Dec. 4, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

The Tap Room All-Stars 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Sam Barrett 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Georgia Rae 7:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Under Siege 7 to 10 p.m., Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Contact High 8:30 p.m. to midnight, New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

Bodhicitta 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Nov. 26

Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Naughty or nice holiday cruise on Geneva Lake. Ages 21 and older show.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Mark from Wait, What? 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Jestin Jay Trio 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Craig Baumann Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

The Big Al Wetzel Band 8 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

LUDY 9 p.m., Pier 290. Musical Christmas cruise, with visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Ages 21 and older show.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort,

Wapatui 9 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Contact High 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fat Cats.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

An evening with Jeorge Holmes and Diva Montell seating at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Also includes four course “pre-fixe” menu by Chef Nic Holm. Reservations required. Call 262-248-4700.

Monday, Nov. 29

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Local showcase open mic night 6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The Danny Parker Project 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

A Chicago Christmas with Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

The Get Down featuring Mr. Bobby, Reckless, JLove, Olektronyx, Chops and DJ Zoreau 9 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. This is the start of a monthly EDM night at Thumbs Up.

Friday, Dec. 3

Blue Rhythm Duo 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

A Chicago Christmas with Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tiqmmy 10 p.m., East Troy House, 2093 Division St., East Troy. Ages 21 and over show.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Mike & Eileen 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Liam Nugent 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Earthmother 7 p.m. Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets $15 at the door, $10 in advance. Visit lghom.com.

Joy For The Holidays with Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

