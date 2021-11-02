 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 3-13, 2021
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 3-13, 2021

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra will perform at Calvary Community Church.

 Contributed, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Friday, Nov. 5

Blue Rhythm Duo 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Eric Clapton tribute Journeyman 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

N.E.W. Piano Guys 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Doors open 4 p.m. Brothers BBQ food truck serving 5 to 9 p.m. General admission $20. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page to purchase and for more details.

Close Call 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

The Sonorous Project 8 to 11 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway Road, Richmond.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Just Dave 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

The Ivy Ford Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Two Beer Tommy 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Simply Yacht Rock 7 to 10 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Eric Clapton tribute Journeyman 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Ed Chapman 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Lunar Lizard 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s Studio G, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Tickets $10. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

Kev & Matt 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blame the Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Monday, Nov. 8

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Local showcase open mic night 6 to 8 p.m., Grapevine Theatre at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

Friday, Nov. 12

Blue Rhythm Duo 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Zaido Cruz 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Doobie Brothers tribute What a Fool Believes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge

Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Grant Milliren 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Todd Steffenhagen 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Miles Over Mountains Duo 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

“Scheherazade” by Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m., Calvary Community Church, 2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay. Tickets $20 general admission, $50 priority reserved, free for students through college with valid ID. Visit lakegenevaorchestra.org.

Doobie Brothers tribute What a Fool Believes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Zaido Cruz 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Super Dave 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, Delavan.

