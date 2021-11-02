Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Nov. 3-13, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Friday, Nov. 5
Blue Rhythm Duo 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Eric Clapton tribute Journeyman 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
N.E.W. Piano Guys 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Doors open 4 p.m. Brothers BBQ food truck serving 5 to 9 p.m. General admission $20. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page to purchase and for more details.
Close Call 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
The Sonorous Project 8 to 11 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway Road, Richmond.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Just Dave 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
The Ivy Ford Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Two Beer Tommy 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Simply Yacht Rock 7 to 10 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 S. Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Eric Clapton tribute Journeyman 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Ed Chapman 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Lunar Lizard 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s Studio G, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Tickets $10. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.
Kev & Matt 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blame the Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Monday, Nov. 8
Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Local showcase open mic night 6 to 8 p.m., Grapevine Theatre at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.
Friday, Nov. 12
Blue Rhythm Duo 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Zaido Cruz 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Doobie Brothers tribute What a Fool Believes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge
Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Grant Milliren 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Todd Steffenhagen 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Miles Over Mountains Duo 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
“Scheherazade” by Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m., Calvary Community Church, 2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay. Tickets $20 general admission, $50 priority reserved, free for students through college with valid ID. Visit lakegenevaorchestra.org.
Doobie Brothers tribute What a Fool Believes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Zaido Cruz 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Super Dave 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, Delavan.