Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 13-23, 2021
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 13-23, 2021

Infinite Journey

Infinite Journey, a Journey tribute act, is playing at Belfry Music Theatre in Delavan.

 Submitted, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Hall & Oates tribute by Private Eyes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Open mic night hosted by Zach Ott 5 to 7 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.

Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.

Hall & Oates tribute by Private Eyes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Friday, Oct. 15

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Steve Weber 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Journey tribute by Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Jam for the Pantry 3 features Alley Eyes, Blue Shield, Kayla Hawkins, Nelson Fisher & the Willows, Tom Holden and Dead Fortune 4 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Raising food and funds for Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank. Visit Herner’s Facebook page for updates.

Scotty & the Bad Boys 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Journey tribute by Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Doug Sheen 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Doug Sheen 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva. 

Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.

Friday, Oct. 22

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jeff Walski 5 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Under Siege 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger's Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield. 

