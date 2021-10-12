Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 13-23, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Hall & Oates tribute by Private Eyes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Open mic night hosted by Zach Ott 5 to 7 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.
Hall & Oates tribute by Private Eyes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Friday, Oct. 15
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Steve Weber 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Journey tribute by Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Jam for the Pantry 3 features Alley Eyes, Blue Shield, Kayla Hawkins, Nelson Fisher & the Willows, Tom Holden and Dead Fortune 4 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Raising food and funds for Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank. Visit Herner’s Facebook page for updates.
Scotty & the Bad Boys 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Journey tribute by Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Doug Sheen 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Doug Sheen 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.
Friday, Oct. 22
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Jeff Walski 5 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Under Siege 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger's Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.