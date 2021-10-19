 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 20-30, 2021
alert
Live music

{{featured_button_text}}

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Led Zeppelin tribute Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.

Doug Sheen 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.

Led Zeppelin tribute Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Friday, Oct. 22

Blue Rhythm 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Frankie Valli tribute The Four C Notes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Road, Delavan.

Zaido Cruz 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Don 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Dennis Martin Duo 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

River Valley Rangers 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Peter & the Versatiles 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distillery, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Mackenzie O’Brien 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Frankie Valli tribute The Four C Notes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Brido 7 to 10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Under Siege 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Blame the Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Sookie 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Monday, Oct. 25

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.

Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Oct. 29

Blue Rhythm 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Road, Delavan.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Grateful Dead tribute act Heads All Empty 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Playing at a Halloween party.

Thirsty Boots Band 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Rolling Stones tribute Classic Stones Live 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Under Siege 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake. Performing at a Halloween party.

