Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 6-16, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., outdoor veranda at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. If inclement weather, live music will be in the hotel’s Crafted Italia or the Biergarten.

Sal Valentinetti 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., outdoor veranda at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. If inclement weather, live music will be in the hotel’s Crafted Italia or the Biergarten.

Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.

Sal Valentinetti 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.