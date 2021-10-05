Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Oct. 6-16, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., outdoor veranda at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. If inclement weather, live music will be in the hotel’s Crafted Italia or the Biergarten.
Sal Valentinetti 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., outdoor veranda at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. If inclement weather, live music will be in the hotel’s Crafted Italia or the Biergarten.
Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.
Sal Valentinetti 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Friday, Oct. 8
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., outdoor veranda at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. If inclement weather, live music will be in the hotel’s Crafted Italia or the Biergarten.
Buddy Holly tribute by Zachary Stevenson 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Gebel Girls 7 to 10 p.m., The Rivalry Bar, 232 N. Main St., Burlington.
Contact High EP release party 8:30 to 11:45 p.m., Elkhorn Saloon, 9 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Lake Geneva Country Gentlemen and Ladies, with Geneva, I4 and Broad Street Boys 2 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Free show. Visit countrygentlemen.org for details.
Jess Morrison 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Mt. Olive 5 to 9 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Performing at 596Strong benefit for Deputy Wayne Blanchard. Visit event Facebook page for more information.
Rebecca & Gray Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Rob’s Alibi 6 to 9 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.
Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Ludy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Buddy Holly tribute by Zachary Stevenson 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Simply Elton 8 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.
Amanda Rebecca and Nighthawk 8 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
The Beaux Band 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, Delavan.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Heroes & Legends Music’s Hiro Satoh noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Gary McAdams, Steve Baker & Steve Peck 3 p.m., Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Pieptone 4 to 6 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Oktoberfest celebration.
Monday, Oct. 11
Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Hall & Oates tribute by Private Eyes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Open mic night hosted by Zach Ott 5 to 7 p.m., Niche.
Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.
Hall & Oates tribute by Private Eyes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.
Friday, Oct. 15
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Steve Weber 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Journey tribute by Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Jam for the Pantry 3 features Alley Eyes, Blue Shield, Kayla Hawkins, Nelson Fisher & the Willows, Tom Holden and Dead Fortune 4 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Raising food and funds for Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank. Visit Herner’s Facebook page for updates.
Scotty & the Bad Boys 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort.
Journey tribute by Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.