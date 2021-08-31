Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 1-11, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

The big gigs

There is plenty of live music over at the 172nd Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn — so much, in fact, that they added an extra stage.

The fair runs Wednesday through Monday, Sept. 1 to 6. More about the event can be found in this week’s Happenings column.

Headlining at the Grandstand this year are Justin Moore and for KING & COUNTRY.

Justin Moore plays Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 general admission to $45.

Performing Sunday, Sept. 5, is for KING & COUNTRY. Show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 general admission to $45.

To purchase tickets and for more details, visit walworthcountyfair.com.

There are several acts performing throughout every day of the fair at the Park Stage and the North Hall House of Music Stage.

Gigs on those stages can be found below.

More gigs