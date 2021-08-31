Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 1-11, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The big gigs
There is plenty of live music over at the 172nd Walworth County Fair, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn — so much, in fact, that they added an extra stage.
The fair runs Wednesday through Monday, Sept. 1 to 6. More about the event can be found in this week’s Happenings column.
Headlining at the Grandstand this year are Justin Moore and for KING & COUNTRY.
Justin Moore plays Saturday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 general admission to $45.
Performing Sunday, Sept. 5, is for KING & COUNTRY. Show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 general admission to $45.
To purchase tickets and for more details, visit walworthcountyfair.com.
There are several acts performing throughout every day of the fair at the Park Stage and the North Hall House of Music Stage.
Gigs on those stages can be found below.
More gigs
Wednesday, Sept. 1
John Ludy Puleo and David Allen Mehner noon, Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
D’Lite Duo 2 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Underground Sound Jazz Band 3 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Lines of Loyalty 4:30 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Walworth County Idol semifinals 6:30 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Chicago tribute Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more details.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Yves Francois Racombu Jazz 11:30 a.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
D’Lite Duo 2 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Steve Meisner Polka Band 2 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Mr. Myers Trio 4:30 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Open mic night 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Clube Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Glenn Davis 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion patio, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Walworth County Idol finals 6:30 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Monthly open stage night 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 6 p.m.
Kyle & The Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Chicago tribute Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more details.
Friday, Sept. 3
Lara Bell noon, North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
The Gravity of Youth 1 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
D’Lite Duo 2 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Don of DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Contact High 4:30 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Karen Shook & the Shakers 5 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Doug Sheen 5:30 to 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Grant Milliren 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Frank & Friends Trio 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Deuces Wild 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club patio, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Simply Yacht Rock featuring Mark O’Dette 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Chicago tribute Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more details.
Johnny Cash & the Tennessee Three 7:30 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
D’Lite Duo 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront patio at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Cedric Square noon, North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
DJ Mister Woods noon to 4 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, poolside.
Judson Brown Duo 2 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Cole Brandt 2 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Lunar Lizard 2:30 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Brido 4 to 8 p.m., Snug Harbor, W7785 Wisconsin Pkwy., Delavan.
Rocambu Jazz 4:30 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Lake Geneva House of Music 5 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Hobie & The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Rock-N-2 The Rescue, featuring Hello Dave and Phase V 6 to 10 p.m., Reid Park, Fontana. Fundraiser for Dan Green’s Touch A Life, Heal A Heart, Inc., and The Farm Way to rescue horses and other animals. Tickets $30, children free. Purchase tickets at the thefarmway.com.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Cactii 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Chicago tribute Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more details.
Edison Blake 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Vic Ferrari Band 7:30 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Jon Dawley 8 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Squad 51 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Brido with special guest Tim O’Grady noon, North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
DJ Mister Woods noon to 4 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, poolside.
Vinyl Goldmine 1 to 4 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Andrew Tilander 2 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Don of DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Judson Brown Duo 2 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Ed Wagner’s Lustige Blaskapelle 4:30 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage.
Ludy 4 to 7 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Maxwell Mansion terrace. Call 262-248-9711 for more information.
Phil Calkins 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
The Dawleys 7 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Dan Fogelberg tribute Don Campbell Band 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Neil Diamond tribute featuring Denny Diamond 8 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Monday, Sept. 6
The Geneva Quartet, Country Gentlemen & Ladies Chorus 11 a.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Kayla Seeber noon, North Hall House of Music Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Ludy noon to 4 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
The Listening Party 1:30 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
Glenn Davis Duo 2 p.m., North Hall House of Music Stage.
Gary McAdams Band 4 p.m., Park Stage, Walworth County Fair.
The Thompson Duo 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Indigo Canyon 6 to 9 p.m., Boat House Bar & Grill.
Dan Fogelberg tribute Don Campbell Band 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Big Al Wetzel Band 5 to 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 9
The Byrd Bros 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion terrace.
Friday, Sept. 10
Sookie 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Broadway tribute by Franc D’Ambrosio 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The Blue Rhythm Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Trinadora 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Frank & Friends Trio 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Broadway tribute by Franc D’Ambrosio 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.