Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 15-25, 2021

The big gig

On Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 bands will converge on a 90-acre horse farm just south of Zenda for Wise Fest 2021.

Rising Moon Farm will have nonstop music across two stages, plus food trucks, vendors and more.

Wise Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The farm is located at 16011 State Line Road, Harvard, Illinois.

The Lake Geneva area’s own Wise Jennings will be performing, as well as Craig Baumann & the Story, Dig Deep, Old Soul Society, Luke Cerny, River Valley Rangers, the MilBillies, JillHammer, Cullah & the Comrades, Dropbear Collective and Jazzcore Friction.

Tickets $40 advance, $50 at the gate. Children under age 15 are free. Ticket sales limited to 300.

Fifty percent of all proceeds generated from Wise Fest merchandise sales will be donated to Warp Corps, an organization which fights substance use disorder, suicide and homelessness in Northern Illinois.