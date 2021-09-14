Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 15-25, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The big gig
On Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 bands will converge on a 90-acre horse farm just south of Zenda for Wise Fest 2021.
Rising Moon Farm will have nonstop music across two stages, plus food trucks, vendors and more.
Wise Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The farm is located at 16011 State Line Road, Harvard, Illinois.
The Lake Geneva area’s own Wise Jennings will be performing, as well as Craig Baumann & the Story, Dig Deep, Old Soul Society, Luke Cerny, River Valley Rangers, the MilBillies, JillHammer, Cullah & the Comrades, Dropbear Collective and Jazzcore Friction.
Tickets $40 advance, $50 at the gate. Children under age 15 are free. Ticket sales limited to 300.
Fifty percent of all proceeds generated from Wise Fest merchandise sales will be donated to Warp Corps, an organization which fights substance use disorder, suicide and homelessness in Northern Illinois.
Visit the Wise Fest 2021 Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details, or go to www.eventbrite.com/e/wise-fest-2021-tickets-157632602357.
More gigs
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
John Denver tribute by Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Kyle & The Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
John Denver tribute by Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Scott Huffman 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Sept. 17
Matt Jaye 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Matthew Adam 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Bill Vlink 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tindlar 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 18
DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Sipos & Young 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Bodhicitta 5:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Indigo Canyon 6 to 9 p.m., Hive Taproom, W2857 County Road ES, East Troy.
ReTurn2SouL 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Pink Floyd tribute Pink Fraud with Laser Fusion 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free show, part of Scarecrow Fest.
DJ Mister Woods 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
The Folk Circus 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blackwater 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Sunday, Sept. 19
The Gravity of Youth 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pearce’s Farm Stand, W5740 N. Walworth Road, Walworth.
Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Monday, Sept. 20
Thompson Duo 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Indigo Canyon 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Larry Byrd 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Friday, Sept. 24
Sookie 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House,
Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Facetious noon to 2 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Part of the FUNdraiser for the Bandshell event.
Birds & Bloom 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Tallan 2 to 5 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, part of FUNdraiser for the Bandshell event.
Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Kelly Schaff 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
PB&J 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Mackenzie O’Brien 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort