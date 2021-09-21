Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 22-Oct. 2, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Larry Byrd 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, Sept. 24
Sookie 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Josh Becker Trio 6 to 7 p.m., Prairie Springs Park, near the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Cherry Pie 7:30 to 10 p.m., Prairie Springs Park. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.
John Gay 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Facetious noon to 2 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Part of the FUNdraiser for the Bandshell event.
Lake Geneva House of Music students 1 to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Springs Park. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.
Birds & Bloom 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Tallan 2 to 5 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, part of FUNdraiser for the Bandshell event.
Joe Wray 3 to 6 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of St. Andrew’s Second Annual Fall Festival.
Retro-sonic 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Prairie Springs Park. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.
Bill Vlink 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Frank Whiting & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Breaking Cadence 6:30 to 10 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of St. Andrew’s Second Annual Fall Festival.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Kilo Sierra 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Road, Delavan.
ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Superfly 7:30 to 10 p.m., Prairie Springs Park. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.
PB&J 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Nashville Electric Company 8 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Mackenzie O’Brien 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Gerald & Camille 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Road Crew Acoustic 3 to 6 p.m., Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Monday, Sept. 27
DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Greg Schaffer 5 to 6:30 p.m., Niche.
Jackson Browne tribute artist Greg Pitts 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Blue Rhythm Duo 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.
Jackson Browne tribute artist Greg Pitts 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
The Danny Parker Project 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.
Friday, Oct. 1
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
The Buckinghams 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Kenny and the Night Owls 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
The Buckinghams 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
The Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blackwater 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.