Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 22-Oct. 2, 2021
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 22-Oct. 2, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Larry Byrd 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Sept. 24

Sookie 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Josh Becker Trio 6 to 7 p.m., Prairie Springs Park, near the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.

Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.

ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Cherry Pie 7:30 to 10 p.m., Prairie Springs Park. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.

John Gay 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Facetious noon to 2 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan. Part of the FUNdraiser for the Bandshell event.

Lake Geneva House of Music students 1 to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Springs Park. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.

Birds & Bloom 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tallan 2 to 5 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, part of FUNdraiser for the Bandshell event.

Joe Wray 3 to 6 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of St. Andrew’s Second Annual Fall Festival.

Retro-sonic 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Prairie Springs Park. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.

Bill Vlink 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Frank Whiting & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Breaking Cadence 6:30 to 10 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of St. Andrew’s Second Annual Fall Festival.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.

Kilo Sierra 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Road, Delavan.

ABBA tribute Abbacadabra 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Superfly 7:30 to 10 p.m., Prairie Springs Park. Part of Pleasant Prairie Party in the Park: Totally 80s.

PB&J 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Nashville Electric Company 8 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Mackenzie O’Brien 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Gerald & Camille 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Road Crew Acoustic 3 to 6 p.m., Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Monday, Sept. 27

DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Greg Schaffer 5 to 6:30 p.m., Niche.

Jackson Browne tribute artist Greg Pitts 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Blue Rhythm Duo 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

Jackson Browne tribute artist Greg Pitts 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

The Danny Parker Project 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.

Friday, Oct. 1

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

The Buckinghams 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Kenny and the Night Owls 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

The Buckinghams 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

The Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

