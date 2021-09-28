 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 29-Oct. 9, 2021
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 29-Oct. 9, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Greg Schaffer 5 to 6:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.

Jackson Browne tribute artist Greg Pitts 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Open mic night 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Blue Rhythm Duo 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H, town of Geneva. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Jackson Browne tribute artist Greg Pitts 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

The Danny Parker Project 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Oct. 1

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Blue Rhythm Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Road, Delavan.

The Buckinghams 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Nitemare Hippie Children headlines Extreme Music Fest Benefit for Mental Illness, 2 p.m., Chris’s Steel Horse Saloon, W1126 N. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield. Visit event page on Facebook for more details.

The Bryan O’Donnell Band 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Oktoberfest kick-off.

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Kenny and the Night Owls 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

The Buckinghams 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

The Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Ludy & the Tunes 5 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Tickets start at $20.91. Purchase at studiowinery.com.

Monday, Oct. 4

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Sal Valentinetti 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Open mic night 7 to 9:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Visit the House of Music Facebook page for details.

Sal Valentinetti 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

Friday, Oct. 8

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Gebel Girls 7 to 10 p.m., The Rivalry Bar, 232 N. Main St., Burlington.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Lake Geneva Country Gentlemen and Ladies, with Geneva, I4 and Broad Street Boys 2 p.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. Free show. Visit countrygentlemen.org for details.

Jess Morrison 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.

Mt. Olive 5 to 9 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Performing at 596Strong benefit for Deputy Wayne Blanchard. Visit event Facebook page for more information.

Rebecca & Gray Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort.

Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Ludy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290.

Simply Elton 8 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Amanda Rebecca and Nighthawk 8 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

The Beaux Band 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

