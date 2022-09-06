 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 7-17, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

A Rock and Roll Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles — featuring The Neverly Brothers. Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

What A Fool Believes — Doobie Brothers tribute. Friday & Saturday, Sept. 9 & 10, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

GRiZ: Triple Rainbow — Friday & Saturday, Sept. 16 & 17, 6 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. Lineup includes GRiZ, CloZee, LSDREAM, Minnesota, EAZYBAKED, Chee, Noah B, Tripp St. and Tape B. Tickets start at $29. To purchase and for more details, go to livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley.”

Private Eyes — Hall & Oates tribute. Sept. 16 & 17, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Strutter — Kiss tribute. Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Final show in the park’s 2022 Free Concerts series.

Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Matt Jaye — 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Matt Jaye — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Friday, Sept. 9

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 5-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

John Piet — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Modern Day Romeos — 6 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Pete Henry — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Sept. 10

D’Lite Duo — noon-3:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Lara Bell — 4 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Tommy Odetto Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Kenny & the Night Owls — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Kevin Kennedy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Winners of Open Mic — 1-4 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company. Performers will be winners from Duesterbeck’s previous open mic nights who are all vying for a spot to be in the company’s regular summer schedule.

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tony Ocean — 2 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Terry Bryne — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort, under the tent, unplugged.

Marr’Lo — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Anthony Deutsch Trio — 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Whalen & Guest — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge.

Friday, Sept. 16

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Mr. E — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Bill “Sinatra” Serritella & Jeff Dewbray — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Fender Bender — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Austin Hopkins — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Ludy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 8 p.m., The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 17

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

DOHR — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Scotty & the Bad Boys — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Van Wailin — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Paul Rebek & the Sliders — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Chinsey — 7-9 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

