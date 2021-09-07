Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 8-18, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The big gigs
East Troy Bluegrass Festival, Lake Geneva Taco Fest and Darien’s Cornfest are the major live music events this weekend.
There’s rock at Cornfest, authentic Mexican styles of music at Taco Fest, and of course, bluegrass at the Bluegrass Festival.
This week’s Happenings column has the lowdown on what to expect at the events, including ticket prices.
At Taco Fest, there will be music on two stages at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Sept. 10 — Mariachi Alas de America 5:30 p.m.; Salvador Villanueva 6:30 to 7:30 pm.; and Banda Nueva Emperadora 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Sept. 11 — Mariachi Alas de America noon to 1 p.m.; JC Munguia 4:30 to 6 p.m.; La Rancherada 6 to 8 p.m.; and a special guest band will perform from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
On Sept. 12, there will be dance performances and other activities. See this week’s Happenings column for details.
Rocking at Darien’s 60th Annual Cornfest will be Allens Grove Band Sept. 10, and Cherry Pie Sept. 11. Both shows are from 7 to 11 p.m., in Darien West Park, 335 W. Madison St., Darien.
Also playing Cornfest is Jess Piano, noon to 3 p.m.
This year, the East Troy Bluegrass Festival will be Sept. 11 and 12, at Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn.
Festival’s concert schedule is as follows.
Sept. 11 — Red Star Express 11 a.m.; The Honeygoats noon; Bubbly Creek Bluegrass 1 p.m.; The Siegmann Family 3 p.m.; and the Alex Leach Band 4 p.m.
From 6 to 9 p.m., the River Valley Rangers will play an East Troy Bluegrass After Show at the East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.
Sept. 12 — Genesee Ridge Bluegrass Band 1 p.m.; Bluegrass Express 2 p.m.; Milkhouse Radio 3 p.m.; Appalachian Road Show 4 p.m.
More gigs
Wednesday, Sept. 8 Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 9
The Byrd Bros 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion terrace, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Friday, Sept. 10
Sookie 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Todd Steffenhagen 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Broadway tribute by Franc D’Ambrosio 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
D’Lite Duo 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The Blue Rhythm Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Trinadora 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Frank & Friends Trio 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
The Beaux Band 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Broadway tribute by Franc D’Ambrosio 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Tim B. 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Terry Byrne 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Rich Sawyer 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rusk Creek Distilling.
Rumor Hazit 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Sookie 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Andrew Sedlak 2 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
“From Stage to Screen and Everything in Between!” show by Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra 4 p.m., Music By The Lake, George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay. Free admission, registration required. Visit musicbythelakecom.
Monday, Sept. 13
DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Blues music on the patio with Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
The NEW Piano Guys 5:30 p.m., Frawley Family Amphitheater, Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St., Whitewater.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
John Denver tribute by Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
John Denver tribute by Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Friday, Sept. 17
Matt Jaye 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Matthew Adam 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Bill Vlink 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Andrew Tindlar 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Wise Fest 2021 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Rising Moon Farm, 16011 State Line Road, Harvard, Illinois. Eleven bands on two stages, featuring Craig Baumann & the Story, Dig Deep, Old Soul Society, Wise Jennings, Luke Cerny, River Valley Rangers, the MilBillies, JillHammer, Cullah & the Comrades, Dropbear Collective and Jazzcore Friction. Tickets $40 advance, $50 at the gate. Ticket sales limited to 300. Visit the Wise Fest 2021 Facebook page to purchase and for more details.
DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Sipos & Young 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Bodhicitta 5:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
ReTurn2SouL 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Pink Floyd tribute Pink Fraud with Laser Fusion 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free show, part of Scarecrow Fest.
DJ Mister Woods 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. During inclement weather, live music will be in Crafted Italia.
The Folk Circus 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.