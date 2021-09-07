Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Sept. 8-18, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

The big gigs

East Troy Bluegrass Festival, Lake Geneva Taco Fest and Darien’s Cornfest are the major live music events this weekend.

There’s rock at Cornfest, authentic Mexican styles of music at Taco Fest, and of course, bluegrass at the Bluegrass Festival.

This week’s Happenings column has the lowdown on what to expect at the events, including ticket prices.

At Taco Fest, there will be music on two stages at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Sept. 10 — Mariachi Alas de America 5:30 p.m.; Salvador Villanueva 6:30 to 7:30 pm.; and Banda Nueva Emperadora 8:30 to 11 p.m.

Sept. 11 — Mariachi Alas de America noon to 1 p.m.; JC Munguia 4:30 to 6 p.m.; La Rancherada 6 to 8 p.m.; and a special guest band will perform from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

On Sept. 12, there will be dance performances and other activities. See this week’s Happenings column for details.