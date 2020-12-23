 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva region: Dec. 23, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021
Live musicLive Music | Upcoming AREA Performances and Concerts

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Dec. 25

Steel Drum 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizzeria & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Barels & Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Simple 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizzeria & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Starlight Ride Orchestra 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.

South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Friday, Jan. 1

Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $50 each. Visit Maxwell Mansion’s Facebook page for details.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Mackenzie O’Brien 3 p.m., The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.

Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $50 each. Visit Maxwell Mansion’s Facebook page for details.

Michah & Rachel Gebel 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

