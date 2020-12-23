Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva region: Dec. 23, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021

Wednesday, Dec. 23
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Dec. 25
Steel Drum 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizzeria & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Barels & Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Simple 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizzeria & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Starlight Ride Orchestra 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Friday, Jan. 1
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $50 each. Visit Maxwell Mansion’s Facebook page for details.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Mackenzie O’Brien 3 p.m., The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.
Tony Ocean’s Rat Pack 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $50 each. Visit Maxwell Mansion’s Facebook page for details.
Michah & Rachel Gebel 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Sunday, Jan. 3
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.