Whitewater art event features eight local artists

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance hosts "Art on the Green" Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7, at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.

In conjunction with Whitewater's Maxwell Street Days, Art on the Green features eight local artists — Marilyn Fuerstenberg, Taylor McDarison, Lynette Redner, Amy Weh, Janet Nelson, Sylvia Linton, Susan Kotur and Varla Bishop.

There will be painting and pottery demonstrations, and art will be for sale.

The center gallery will also be open during the event to exhibit some of the alliance's favorite public art from past years.

Musicians, many of them local students, will perform at Art on the Green.

Below is the performance schedule.

Aug. 6

11 a.m. — Sophie Walton, piano.

Noon — UW-Whitewater Voice Academy & Voice Studios, accompanied by Holly Holmberg on piano.

1 p.m. — Whitewater High School Singers, directed by Karen Tordera.