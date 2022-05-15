Whitewater art exhibit offers a deep dive into soul, mind & spirit

WHITEWATER — Dive deeper into your own soul, mind and spirit at Roberta’s Art Gallery in the “PSYCHE” exhibit by Liala Amin, running now until May 27.

Amin’s pieces in the exhibit consist of paintings of intricate details, exploring themes of personal identity, spirituality, and femininity.

Amin graduated from the Peck School of the Arts at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee with her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fibers, and is currently back in school pursuing her Bachelor of Arts in Art Therapy at Alverno College.

Amin is experienced in multiple disciplines of art: mixed media paintings, drawings, and textiles, with painting being her preferred medium. Amin is fascinated and pulls inspiration from female Surrealist artists, and the concept of Surrealist autonomism: a method of curation where the artist allows the unconscious mind to take the lead in the creative process.

Amin’s “PSYCHE” exhibit features work done by using mixed media, with most of her pieces consisting of watercolor and acrylic paint to fuel the creative process. Most pieces in the exhibit feature a face, a silhouette, or other figures, surrounded by different beautiful watercolor strokes, challenging the viewer to investigate their own psyche.

Roberta’s Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center (UC) at UW-Whitewater. The gallery hosts multiple exhibits each semester by collaborating with the artists — both locally and regionally.

Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For questions or further information, contact Roberta’s Art Gallery at 262-472-3193 or ucart@uww.edu, or visit uww.edu/uc/things-to-do/robertas-art-gallery.