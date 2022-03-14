Whitewater Arts Alliance exhibit features artists who love doing what they do

WHITEWATER – Until March 26, the Whitewater Arts Alliance will be hosting the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) exhibit that features the works of non-professional Wisconsin artists.

The exhibit is at Whitewater’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St. The virtual show will soon be available to view at whitewaterarts.org.

Artists from Wisconsin are exhibiting art in a variety of media including 3D, photography, and watercolor.

The exhibit can be viewed for free from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Though there will be no reception for this show, artist Larry Shultz will be presenting on March 27 for the WRAP workshop. Anyone who is not a WRAP exhibitor can attend the presentation for $5.

WRAP was established to encourage Wisconsin citizens with a serious interest in art—people who make art purely for the love of it.

The purpose of WRAP is to encourage nonprofessional artists to develop their abilities. The Wisconsin Regional Art Program consists of many artist workshop/exhibits that meet throughout the year statewide.

Each one has a different artist demonstration or slide lecture and a different judge to lead the afternoon critique. Artists may enter as many Wisconsin Regional Art Workshops as they like.

The program is run by the Association of Wisconsin Artists.

Artists winning a State Exhibit Award are eligible to compete for monetary awards at the State Day in Madison. In order to enter the State Exhibit, one must be a member of the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program. The organization can be joined at any time before the state exhibit by going to wisartists.wildapricot.com and clicking on the WRAP tab to register.

The first Rural Art Exhibit was held at the Memorial Union during Farm and Home Week in 1940. Under the guidance of John Stuart Curry, the exhibit grew rapidly, expanding from 30 nonprofessional artists in 1940 to over 100 by 1947. The energy and enthusiasm of Curry’s successor, Aaron Bohrod, the WRAP directors, James Schwalbach and Ken Kuemmerlein, and the help of the AWA have continued to make the exhibition and workshops cornerstones of activity for nonprofessional artists throughout the state.

WRAP was developed and administered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts. WRAP exhibits and workshops began in 1940 to encourage the creative growth of non-professional artists from rural areas.