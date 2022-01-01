 Skip to main content
Whitewater Arts Alliance seeking new members, volunteers

Whitewater Arts Alliance's Cultural Arts Center

The Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center.

 File photo, Regional News

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance is seeking members.

Paid members of the alliance receive reduced fees when participating in alliance exhibits, reduced prices on workshops, receive announcements about exhibits and workshops and support community events.

The alliance offers the annual Savory Sounds Concert Series, solo and group art shows, community theater and more.

Membership is tax deductible and lasts from January through December.

People can also help the alliance by becoming docents — receptionists or guides at the Cultural Arts Center, located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater — or by helping to install a show and baking a few goodies for a reception.

Visit whitewaterarts.org for more about the alliance or to sign up for membership.

Contact wwartsalliance@gmail.com with any questions.

