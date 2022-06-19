Whitewater's summer concert series Savory Sounds pairs food with music

WHITEWATER — The Savory Sounds concert series kicks off June 23 at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.

Concerts offer guests the chance to bring their own lunch or purchase it from participating vendors while listening to live music.

Following is the Savory Sounds schedule.

June 23 — Music by The Brothers Quinn, food by La Preferida.

June 30 — Music by Brass Knuckles, food by Subway.

July 14 — Music by Amanecer Y Más, or the Marco Wence Trio; food by The Sweet Spot.

July 21 — Music by Ken Lonnquist and Friends, food by Rocky Rococo.

July 28 — Music by the Ken Kilian Combo, food by The Black Sheep.

Concerts run from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the center, near the Birge Fountain.

Savory Sounds is a presentation of the Whitewater Arts Alliance, in partnership with Fairhaven Senior Services, First Citizens State Bank, Fort Community Credit Union, Olm & Associates, PremierBank, and Associated Bank.

On June 23 and July 21, the City of Whitewater and the Whitewater Arts Alliance are also hosting a free but registration-required Music and Art Wonder Club that starts before the Savory Sounds events at 10 a.m. each day.

Attendees are required to register at www.wwparks.org.

People can also explore the exhibits at the Cultural Arts Center. For June’s exhibit, “Explorations: Photographs by Jeff McDonald” and “Around and Around” by Mary Nevicosi will be coming to a close. July features photography by the community to honor the late Fran Achen with the 13th Annual Fran Achen Photography Competition.