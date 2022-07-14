Who will be the next Fairest of the Fair? Walworth County people can now apply

The Walworth County Fair is now accepting applications for the 2023 Walworth County Fairest of the Fair.

The Fairest of the Fair is the official ambassador of the Walworth County Fair and promotes the fair and advocates for the agriculture industry.

Applicants must be available for interviews Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m., and on Wednesday, Aug. 31, for the finals during the 173 Walworth County Fair.

Contestants must be 18 years of age by Jan. 1, 2024.

The Fairest will begin their reign in January 2023 and appear at parades and special events leading up to the 2023 Walworth County Fair.

They will be the official host of the Walworth County Fair during the six-day event. As official host(s), they will greet fairgoers, emcee and participate in events/contests, and perform media interviews. Applicants should have high energy and strong enthusiasm for the fair.

Walworth County Fairest of the Fair will receive a crown and sash, a $1,500 scholarship and a clothing stipend.

Their reign will end after they have competed at the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs competition in early January 2024, at the annual Wisconsin Association of Convention.

Applicants must be a resident of Walworth County for at least one year prior to entry, possess a valid driver’s license, and be at least 18 years of age.

Applications and rules can be found online at WalworthCountyFair.com.