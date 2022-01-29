Who won the snow championship at last year's Winterfest?

Two teams from Wisconsin and one from Florida won last year’s U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.

Each year, the championship occurs during the Lake Geneva Winterfest.

Now in its 27th year, Winterfest returns Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 2 to 6.

The championship itself is from Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. to Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. Winners will be posted online by VISIT Lake Geneva at 4 p.m.

This year at Flat Iron Park and the Riviera, 15 teams of sculptors will craft unique creations out of snow delivered by Grand Geneva Resort.

Last year, the teams that placed in the top three for the national championship were also in the top three for the People’s Choice Awards.

Sculptora Borealis, of Wisconsin, took the top spot in the 2021 championship with its sculpture, “Inoculation.”

In second place was Flozen: Less Latitude, More Attitude, of Florida, with “The Power of the Mind’s Eye.”

Placing third in the championship — but first in People’s Choice — was “Tribal Dance,” by Snowblind, of Wisconsin.

“Inoculation” took second in the People’s Choice category, while “The Power of the Mind’s Eye” came in third.

For the snow sculptures, teams work with cylinders of snow that are 9 feet tall and 8 feet wide.

Ideal temperatures range between 20 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit. However, sculpting goes on regardless of temperatures.

Teams can only use snow for their sculptures. Hand tools are permitted to carve sculptures — no power tools.