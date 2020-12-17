Why decorate? “I call it light therapy. It’s sort of my gift to the neighbors," says one Lake Geneva man

A valid argument can be made that simply putting up a string of lights and maybe one animatronic statue is more than enough holiday cheer for one lawn.
But that’s not the life for George and Sandy Bootz, of 305 Lookout Drive, Lake Geneva.
Perched at the foot of a large hill on the city’s west side, the Bootz residence is easily seen at night by those headed south on Elmwood Avenue, one block over.
Look for the place with all the red, yellow and blue lights.
All around the Bootz house, inside and out, holiday decorations shine brightly.
Early evening Dec. 9, George was outside adding more lights to his display.
“I’m not done yet,” he said.
Working on it during his free time, George said it takes about a month for him to finish. He leaves it up until Valentine’s Day.
The Bootzes have been decorating like this for over 10 years, receiving accolades from neighbors and placing in the former contests held by the Lake Geneva Beautification Committee.
This year’s theme for the decorations outside at the Bootz residence?
“Lights,” said George. “I call it light therapy. It’s sort of my gift to the neighbors.”
Other bright spots
In the grand tradition of driving around to see holiday lights, downtown Lake Geneva and area resorts are often the first places people visit.
Here are some other spots to cruise by:
1090 Grant St., Lake Geneva: Fans of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will want to check out this brightly lit homage to 1989 holiday comedy starring Chevy Chase. There are signs with quotes from the movie and mannequins dressed up as its characters. They even have Cousin Eddie, complete with drainage hose, bathrobe and an empty can of PBR in his hand.
600 Campbell St., Lake Geneva: It is satisfying enough to drive by this beautiful home any time of year, but to see it decorated so elegantly takes the experience to a new level. Since it is also the first home near the entrance to the Geneva Lake Shore Path off Wrigley Drive, one could take the path to see more of the holiday lights on the private property that are not visible from the road.
630-32 Dodge St., Lake Geneva: The inflatable decorations are half as tall as the two-story building on this property. The best vantage point to view them is from Center Street. It is across from Chase Bank.
1119 Park Row, Lake Geneva: Colorful, lots of lawn ornaments, nicely arranged.
Overlook Drive area, Bloomfield: Certainly, there are lots of noteworthy places among the outskirts of Lake Geneva to find beautiful holiday decorations. I did not reach them all. But one area that even residents of Pell Lake subdivision might not know to check out is the Overlook Drive neighborhood. More than a few houses there have gone above and beyond with their decorations.
Did we miss someplace special? Send us an email at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net with the address and some photos of the place. We might add it to our online gallery.
