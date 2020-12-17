Why decorate? “I call it light therapy. It’s sort of my gift to the neighbors," says one Lake Geneva man

Other bright spots

In the grand tradition of driving around to see holiday lights, downtown Lake Geneva and area resorts are often the first places people visit.

Here are some other spots to cruise by:

1090 Grant St., Lake Geneva: Fans of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will want to check out this brightly lit homage to 1989 holiday comedy starring Chevy Chase. There are signs with quotes from the movie and mannequins dressed up as its characters. They even have Cousin Eddie, complete with drainage hose, bathrobe and an empty can of PBR in his hand.

600 Campbell St., Lake Geneva: It is satisfying enough to drive by this beautiful home any time of year, but to see it decorated so elegantly takes the experience to a new level. Since it is also the first home near the entrance to the Geneva Lake Shore Path off Wrigley Drive, one could take the path to see more of the holiday lights on the private property that are not visible from the road.

630-32 Dodge St., Lake Geneva: The inflatable decorations are half as tall as the two-story building on this property. The best vantage point to view them is from Center Street. It is across from Chase Bank.