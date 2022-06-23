Williams Bay chorus resumes rehearsals, will perform twice in July

WILLIAMS BAY — After a long pandemic break, the Geneva Lake Chorus resumes its rehearsals Tuesdays from 4:30–5:30 p.m. through July 26.

Formerly the Williams Bay Community Choir, the chorus practices in the lower level of the United Church of Christ in Williams Bay, 46 Stam St.

The chorus is open to all people who like to sing. It is directed by Sandra Johnson, who has conducted, performed and taught music for over 35 years.

“Directing choir is something I enjoy greatly," Johnson said. "There is something very satisfying about bringing together people from all walks of life to share in creating music. Although we are not a professional group, I would say that I am a teaching conductor emphasizing vocal technique and style along with the music. But mainly, we just like to have a good time enjoying singing.”

The Geneva Lake Chorus has two performances scheduled in July.

On July 10, the chorus will perform at Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva.

During the last weekend in July, the chorus can be heard at the Williams Bay Fine Art & Craft Fest in Edgewater Park. Because of the short rehearsal period, performances will feature simple, but familiar and well-loved songs, including "Shenandoah" and "Will The Circle Be Unbroken," among others.

For more information, email wbculturalartsalliance@gmail.com.