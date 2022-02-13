Williams Bay workshop to focus on helping home history researchers

WILLIAMS BAY — A workshop titled “Getting Your House to Talk: How to Research the History of Your House” will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at Barrett Memorial Library.

Michael Rehberg, lead interpreter at Black Point Estate and Gardens, will share interesting stories about his historical searches in the area and will explore strategies for researching the history of your house.

Strategies will include the use of local libraries, historical societies and city and county offices.

Rehberg will then offer follow-up help for researchers individually, by phone, and will return for another workshop Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. At the Feb. 26 workshop, researchers can return to share what they discovered.

For more information, contact Barrett Memorial Library at 262-245-2709. Masks will be required for both workshops.

This is a joint program between the Williams Bay Historical Society, Black Point Estate and Barrett Memorial Library.