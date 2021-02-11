Winter fun in and around Lake Geneva: Where to sled, ski & more

This year is turning out to be the perfect year for sledding, ice skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and other outdoor winter activities.

But where do you go in the Lake Geneva area?

Here is a short list of some ideas. If we missed someplace, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Grab the sleds

One of the simplest of outdoor winter activities — and probably the most fun for kids of all ages — is sledding.

Here is a list of some choice locations compiled with the help of readers.

In Lake Geneva, the sledding hill by Sage and Mill streets is very popular. And it’s free for the public. But it can get icy, so be careful. There is also a hill at Lions Park in Williams Bay.

The town of Linn has two spots — Traver School, W3490 Linton Road; and Reek School, W4094 South Lake Shore Drive. Of course, sledding is not open to the public during the hours of normal school operation.

A local favorite is Rudy Lange Sledding Hill, 170 S. Terrace St., Delavan.