Winter fun in and around Lake Geneva: Where to sled, ski & more

This year is turning out to be the perfect year for sledding, ice skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and other outdoor winter activities.
But where do you go in the Lake Geneva area?
Here is a short list of some ideas. If we missed someplace, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Grab the sleds
One of the simplest of outdoor winter activities — and probably the most fun for kids of all ages — is sledding.
Here is a list of some choice locations compiled with the help of readers.
In Lake Geneva, the sledding hill by Sage and Mill streets is very popular. And it’s free for the public. But it can get icy, so be careful. There is also a hill at Lions Park in Williams Bay.
The town of Linn has two spots — Traver School, W3490 Linton Road; and Reek School, W4094 South Lake Shore Drive. Of course, sledding is not open to the public during the hours of normal school operation.
A local favorite is Rudy Lange Sledding Hill, 170 S. Terrace St., Delavan.
The 1.4-acre hill north of the Terrace-Washington streets intersection is lighted all winter long and has a 335-foot sledding area.
There is a small hill at Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.
In Silver Lake, there is a hill in Fox River Park.
Also check out Beverly Jo Park, 367 Dunford Drive, Burlington.
East Troy has a popular hill in Mitchell Park, behind St. Peter Catholic Church, 1981 Beulah Ave.
There is also free sledding at Geneva National Resort & Spa, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.
People can also sled for a fee at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Visit grandgeneva.com for more information.
And there is tubing at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot. But reservations are required and there is a cost. Many dates and times are sold out. On Mondays through Thursdays, it costs $27 for two hours. To tube for two hours on Fridays through Sundays is $37.
Die-hard winter sports
Sledding is nice, but those looking for more of a workout often turn to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter.
A favorite spot for both activities is the White River State Trail, which runs from Elkhorn to Burlington. There are no trail fees for cross country skiing.
Parking along the trail is located:
- In the town of Geneva: At the trailhead off Highway H, south of the Gateway Technical College's Elkhorn campus.
- Town of Geneva: Off Highway NN, south of Hunt Ridge Drive.
- Springfield: Off Highway 120, north of Commercial St.
- Lyons: North Railroad Street.
- Burlington: Spring Valley Road, south of the Highway 36 Burlington bypass.
There is plenty to explore at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva.
Please note that some areas are groomed and volunteers just ask that people don’t snowshoe or walk directly on the groomed area.
But park passes are needed. Buy a pass online and print your receipt or bring cash or checks. Cost is $28 for an annual pass for Wisconsin residents or $38 for those with out of state license plates — or $8 for a day pass for residents or $11 for out of state plates.
Another area to explore is the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. The 231-acre conservancy has multiple trails.
There is also the Town of Linn Nature Park at the corner of South Lake Shore and Maple Ridge drives, a 160-acre area with trails that are free to use.
Need to rent snow shoes or cross-country skis?
In Williams Bay, rent snow shoes from the Williams Bay Recreational Department.
At Lions Park, snow shoe rentals are available Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $5 for one hour or $10 for two hours. There are also bathrooms and concessions open during the hours of snow shoe rentals.
At Clear Water Outdoor, 744 Main St., Lake Geneva, rental costs are $20 for snow shoes and $25 for cross country skis. Rentals good 24 hours.
You can also rent equipment at The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva. A $10 daily trail pass is required, and to rent equipment it's an extra $15.
As long as weather cooperates, trails are open Monday to Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., and Friday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ice skating
Free and open to the public is the rink at Reek School.
At the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, guests can skate at a rink and use skates for free — non-guests can rent them for $2. The resort also has restaurants where the public can grab a warm beverage after skating.
There is also an ice rink at Geneva National. Skate rentals there are $25.
People can also skate, depending on the weather, at Lions Park. The rink is open Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.