With link to vote: Head chef at Geneva Inn restaurant contender to be 'world's Favorite Chef'

Hopes are high that Abel Rosas will win the Favorite Chef online contest, but he needs votes to make that happen.

If the head chef at Geneva Inn’s Grandview Restaurant takes the grand prize of $50,000, he plans to share half the money with three local charities — $5,000 to The Tree House Child and Family Center, and $10,000 each to Open Arms Free Clinic and the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank.

To vote for Rosas or for more information, visit favchef.com/2021/abel-rosas.

The winner will also receive a two-page spread about them in Bon Apetit Magazine.

Open to chefs around the world, Favorite Chef began initial rounds of voting in February. The public determines which chefs advance to the next round, whittling down the number of contestants.

So far, Rosas has been sailing through the contest, placing first in his group. By March 11, voters will have picked a winner of the group to move into the quarterfinals.

The grand prize winner will be determined April 8.