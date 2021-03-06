With link to vote: Head chef at Geneva Inn restaurant contender to be 'world's Favorite Chef'

Hopes are high that Abel Rosas will win the Favorite Chef online contest, but he needs votes to make that happen.
If the head chef at Geneva Inn’s Grandview Restaurant takes the grand prize of $50,000, he plans to share half the money with three local charities — $5,000 to The Tree House Child and Family Center, and $10,000 each to Open Arms Free Clinic and the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank.
To vote for Rosas or for more information, visit favchef.com/2021/abel-rosas.
The winner will also receive a two-page spread about them in Bon Apetit Magazine.
Open to chefs around the world, Favorite Chef began initial rounds of voting in February. The public determines which chefs advance to the next round, whittling down the number of contestants.
So far, Rosas has been sailing through the contest, placing first in his group. By March 11, voters will have picked a winner of the group to move into the quarterfinals.
The grand prize winner will be determined April 8.
“I already had the feeling that we’re going to go far because when you do good things for your own town or your community, I think the community will help you,” said Rosas.
Daneen Soliday, hotel and sales manager at the Geneva Inn, said she is very proud of Rosas, whom she has watched work to bring excellence and creativity to the menu at Grandview alongside two other head chefs, Chad Visger and Dylan Dalton.
The chefs at Grandview take their craft seriously, often taste-testing dishes and even drawing out how plates should look.
Visger said he calls Rosas “the Energizer Bunny” because of his energy. “He’s like a sponge, right? Just very eager to learn, very hungry,” said Visger.
Visger helped Rosas apply for Favorite Chef. He also gave feedback to Rosas on the signature dish for the contest — Oscar-style veal chop, asparagus, lobster claw and knuckle meat, au gratin potato and béarnaise sauce, garnished with micro flowers.
“I feel that was my first dish that really touched my heart,” Rosas said.
The meal may be on the Grandview menu as early as spring.
Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, Rosas came to the U.S. in 2008.
Rosas started learning how to cook in his teen years, influenced primarily by his grandmother, Elena Gomez.
Since arriving in the U.S., Rosas worked at Simple Café, in Lake Geneva. He also works part-time as a line leader at Oakfire, also in Lake Geneva.
Visger said Rosas committed to giving 50 percent of the prize money to area charities early in the process.
Open Arms — Walworth County’s only free medical and supportive care clinic — helped Rosas when he needed assistance but did not have insurance. “They’re always willing to help,” he said.
Rosas also wants to support the pantry to help feed the community, and Tree House for its work to help victims of child abuse and neglect.
He hopes to use the other half of the prize money to open his own restaurant someday.
For those going online to vote, there are two ways to vote. You can vote once daily for free or you can choose a "hero vote" where you get one vote for every dollar you donate with donations going to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization with a nationwide network of food banks feeding the hungry.
For more about Grandview, visit genevainn.com.