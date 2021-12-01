With photos: Grand Geneva's Gingerbread House Walk is now open

Want to see some holiday decorations that look good enough to eat? Take the Gingerbread House Walk at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way.

Each year, locals of all ages and skill sets build gingerbread creations for the resort’s annual Gingerbread House Walk contest.

This year, over 45 entries were received. The houses are displayed on the resort’s upper level, outside Ristorante Brissago.

They can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily by resort guests. The community can access the display Sundays through Thursdays.

For the contest, houses had to be built on a board base. Entries could not be more than 24 inches high and 24 inches wide. Everything had to be made from edible materials, and the entire house was required to be handcrafted, per contest rules.

The Gingerbread House Walk began Nov. 21, with Judge’s Choice winners being as follows:

First place: Susan Roderick Siebel, “Santa’s Holly Day,” $1,000 prize.

Second place: Diane Stellfox, “Christmas Treehouse,” $500 prize.

Third place: Best Friends, “Santa’s First Stop,” $250 prize.

While judges already selected their favorites, the public can vote for theirs online. Voting is open until Thursday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m.

Visit grandgeneva.com/seasons/christmas/gingerbread-house-competition to vote.

Voters can cast a ballot once in each People’s Choice category — Ages 4-6; 7-11; 12-17; 18 and Older; and Family and Group.

People’s Choice Prizes are a Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark Cool Party Birthday Package for Ages 4-6 and 7-11 categories; Adventure Package for 4 at Grand Geneva for Ages 12-17; a Night on the Town Package for Ages 18 & Older; and waterpark passes at Timber Ridge Lodge for the Family and Group winner.

Photos taken by Regional News Editor Stephanie Jones. For more Gingerbread House Walk photos, visit lakegenevanews.net.