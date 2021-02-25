With video: Walworth County food pantry director gives hope to poverty stricken

Originally, Susan Hughes thought she would spend her retirement gardening, golfing and camping.

Being executive director of the largest food pantry in Walworth County was not part of the plan until she and her husband, John, headed the operation a few years ago.

At the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank in Elkhorn, Susan meets poverty on a daily basis.

Not long after assuming her role as executive director, she realized she had no idea what poverty really was.

“I just never imagined so many people were living on so little money,” said Susan.

All walks of life come to the pantry — teachers, bartenders, wait staff, people who drive trucks, school buses or limousines who need help due to hard times.

Susan said she often thinks about a young mother who showed up once, desperately in need of diapers, formula and more for her baby.

The pantry gave her everything she needed. “It was just like this huge weight being lifted off of her,” Susan said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of those seeking help from the pantry is now between 1,500 and 1,600.