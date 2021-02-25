With video: Walworth County food pantry director gives hope to poverty stricken

Originally, Susan Hughes thought she would spend her retirement gardening, golfing and camping.
Being executive director of the largest food pantry in Walworth County was not part of the plan until she and her husband, John, headed the operation a few years ago.
At the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank in Elkhorn, Susan meets poverty on a daily basis.
Not long after assuming her role as executive director, she realized she had no idea what poverty really was.
“I just never imagined so many people were living on so little money,” said Susan.
All walks of life come to the pantry — teachers, bartenders, wait staff, people who drive trucks, school buses or limousines who need help due to hard times.
Susan said she often thinks about a young mother who showed up once, desperately in need of diapers, formula and more for her baby.
The pantry gave her everything she needed. “It was just like this huge weight being lifted off of her,” Susan said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of those seeking help from the pantry is now between 1,500 and 1,600.
Susan said people who “look just like anyone in my family” go to the pantry because they do not know where else to turn. “There is no look to poverty.”
They may drive up in fancy cars because that’s all they have left, she said. In fact, according to Susan, many of the homeless in Walworth County live in their cars.
The road to the pantry for the Hughes couple was marked with signs.
After raising their children in Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, the couple moved to Arizona for 17 years. They moved to Chicago, then the Lake Geneva area. Susan expected she would have more free time.
For over 40 years, she worked in marketing and sales for companies such as Quaker Oats and Hershey Foods. She also worked for U.S. Airlines, in human relations.
The skills she learned has helped the pantry evolve.
“It takes a very broad skill set to build and manage an organization such as this,” John said. “You have to deal with logistics, finance, people management and be the public face of the organization.”
Maryann Zimmerman, who joined the pantry as operations manager in August 2020, said Susan is organized, innovative and compassionate.
When she first met her, Susan was “flitting from room to room, carrying boxes and answering questions,” said Zimmerman. “My first thought was, ‘That is my kind of person — active and organized.’”
The first sign for Susan to change her view on retirement was a radio program that encouraged women to pursue leadership roles in their communities after they leave their careers.
Then, in 2017, John read a newspaper article about what used to be known as the WC Food Pantry.
The former operators of the pantry were looking for someone new to take over, and if they did not find someone, it would have likely closed.
“This is it,” exclaimed John, according to a Regional News article from Aug. 16, 2017 about the Hughes couple taking over the pantry.
Much has changed at the pantry since they took the helm.
John, who is president of the pantry board, said there have been so many programs that have been added in the last 18 months “that you just get swept away in all the new things happening.”
Two years ago, the pantry name changed to Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank. “We became the only member of the National Diaper Bank Network here in Walworth County,” Susan said.
It is also a food bank for eight smaller pantries in Walworth County, serving as a drop site for Feeding America.
Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank also receives and distributes milk and other products.
The pantry also offers fresh produce and feminine hygiene products.
Recently, the pantry acquired hydroponics towers.
“They can produce a fair amount of lettuce for us,” said Susan, who is also in the Master Gardeners program. “We hope to end up with at least four more by the end of the year.”
The pandemic was perhaps the greatest challenge for Susan.
Before COVID-19, there were 72 volunteers — all over the age of 60. Many of them left, she said.
“They became afraid of going to Walmart, picking up food that people had handled so many times,” Susan said.
Now, the pantry has 22 volunteers, she said.
The pantry also has an operations manager, Maryann Zimmerman, who was hired August 2020.
Various area businesses, organizations and individuals helped the pantry.
The Byers Family Foundation helped over the last three years in many ways, said Susan, including the reduction of debt by paying off the pantry truck and the mortgage on the building at 205 E. Commerce St., Elkhorn.
Help also came in various ways from such businesses and groups as Pier 290, Kikkoman Foods, Boy Scout Troop 239, the Potawatomi Tribe, the Kott Family Foundation, the Lake Geneva Jaycees and the Kunes Family Foundation.
“It was really dark this year, but a lot of good things came out of it because these good people came and stood up for us,” said Susan.
For Susan, retirement is a job that can take up to 50 hours a week, at a place where she uses the skills and knowledge she has collected throughout her life.
It is a place where most of the staff are volunteers.
But for people like Susan, there are greater rewards.
“When you can sit and talk with people who have struggled and you’re able to say, ‘Would you like some bacon?’ We can offer so many cool things to just brighten their day, even if it’s just a smile, a box of Kleenex, whatever,” said Susan. “You can give them a little bit of hope.”
For more about the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank, visit its Facebook page or www.walworthcountyfoodpantry.org.