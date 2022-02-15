Women voters league in Whitewater starting a new book club

WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites its members and the public to participate in its newly formed book club.

To become more informed advocates, the club will explore the League’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policy through meaningful discussions of current notable books dealing with public policy issues of interest to the league.

The inaugural book will be “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Pulitzer Prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson.

In “Caste,” Wilkerson examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America and shows how our lives today are still defined by a hierarchy of human divisions.

The book will be discussed via Zoom over two meetings March 10 and 31. Both run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The league has made special arrangements with the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library for those who need to reserve a copy of the book.

Books will be available to checkout beginning Feb. 17.

Contact Deb Gamble at shebagam@gmail.com or (262) 458-0077 with questions, to reserve a book, or to sign up for the Zoom meetings.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

For more, go to my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area or the league’s Facebook page.