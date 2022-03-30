 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women's Weekend brings Roaring 20s back to Lake Geneva in May

Riviera

Women's Weekend 2022 kicks off with an evening reception at the historic Riviera Ballroom. The event is scheduled for May 13-15.

 Dennis Hines

Registration is now live for the 2022 Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva, an annual retreat scheduled for Friday through Sunday, May 13-15.

Under the banner theme of “The Roaring 20s,” the fun-filled weekend offers a variety of activities from which to choose, including wellness classes, wine and food experiences, and educational workshops.

Planned social events include a 1920s-themed kick-off evening reception at the historic Riviera Ballroom, and a sunset cocktail cruise on Geneva Lake.

Visit www.lakegenevawomensweekend.com or the Women's Weekend Facebook page to register and for more about the event schedule. Tickets are $65.

Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva is managed by the Geneva Lake Women’s Association (GLWA). Key sponsors include the City of Lake Geneva and Kunes Auto, as well as Maxwell Mansion, Seven Oaks Bed and Breakfast, Lake Geneva Lodge, The Bottle Shop, and Jayne.

Proceeds from Women’s Weekend will go to Twin Oaks Shelter, Agape House, and Side by Side and other charitable organizations throughout greater Walworth County.

For more about GLWA, visit www.glwa.net.

